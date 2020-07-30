Hikvision Digital Technology : releases 2020 H1 financial results

Hikvision releases 2020 H1 financial results

July 30, 2020 - Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has released its financial results for the first half of 2020. During the period, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 24.27 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 1.45%, and net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 4.62 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 9.66%.

Hikvision's revenue in overseas markets achieved solid growth, amounting to RMB 7.54 billion, with a YoY growth of 8.63%.

Having encountered unusual global social and economic conditions in the first half of 2020, Hikvision adapted its operations and succeeded in making technological innovations meet customers' needs, which helped to overcome challenges and keep development steady. Hikvision will continuously work closely with its partners to maintain stable operations, create value for customers, and build more safety, efficiency and sustainability for communities around the world.

Read the full report of Hikvision 2020 H1 financial results.