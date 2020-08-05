Hilarious Office Crasher Latest Iconic Harmon Brothers Character in New Campaign for Profits Unlimited

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and 1.5 billion views for its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, FiberFix, Chatbooks, Poo Pourri, Purple, and so many other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are introducing a new campaign called "Office Takeover" for Profits Unlimited, a revolutionary stock investing research product that is outperforming Wall Street, in a campaign entitled Office Takeover. The ad profiles Profits Unlimited's investment research subscription, and its model portfolio, that has beat the market 3:1 since it first started.



"We wanted to find a creative and fun way to highlight the challenges consumers face when hiring an investment adviser or trying to go it alone in the world of stocks. For the average person who's tried to get involved in the stock market, having access to only those two traditional options has typically led to frustration," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "Profits Unlimited has disrupted the traditional world of investments and helped a lot of regular folks make a lot of money in the process. We created a character that uniquely reflects this idea on screen."

The new campaign highlights the innovative success of Paul Mampilly's Profits Unlimited, a subscription service that provides the research and insights of the Wall Street legend- the fund he managed was ranked in the top 1% by Kiplinger and one of the "World's Best" by Barron's- while allowing readers who choose to invest the freedom to handle the actual stock trades themselves. Paul Mampilly walked away from his renowned and famous Wall Street investment career to focus on helping Main Street investors with Profits Unlimited, which has already been used by over 100,000 average investors and beat the market 3:1.

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is a Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

