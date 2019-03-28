Hilco Industrial : to Auction Machinery & Equipment from ADC Die Casting in the Chicagoland Area

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Industrial, in partnership with Die Cast Machinery LLC, (Waukegan, IL) have announced that its joint venture group will conduct an online-only auction starting April 4 of more than 1000 lots of die cast equipment, CNC machining centers, quality assurance, and support equipment.

Major die cast assets include (4) die cast machines from 600- to 850-ton, all with upgraded controls and proportional shot systems and (5) Lindberg MPH holding furnaces to 2,300-Lb. The CNC machine tools, all of which cut aluminum only, include (24) Brother CNC vertical machining centers and Brother drilling & tapping machines – as new as 2015, (7) Mori Seiki CNC vertical and horizontal machining centers, and (16) Takisawa & Mori Seiki CNC turning centers. In addition, there are over 700 lots of support equipment including a large quantity of tooling, quality assurance, material handling, spare parts and more.

ADC Diecasting, LLC, specialized in high-volume aluminum die casting, machining, and production/assembly of automotive drive train components, automotive electronic heat sinks and housings, parking brake components, and consumer appliance and furniture components.

The auction will open for bidding April 4, with a 2-day closing on April 10 and April 11. Preview is available April 8, 2019 between 8:00 am - 4:00 pm or earlier by appointment. Interested parties can contact John Magnuson at JMagnuson@hilcoglobal.com or +1 847.504.3204 for more information on the equipment.

Complete details about the auction and lot catalog are available at https://www.hilcoind.com/sale/ADC.

Hilco Industrial (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business.

Die Cast Machinery LLC (www.diecastmachinery.com) has 60 years of experience assisting customers with the purchasing, shipping, and installation processes of die cast machines worldwide. This includes competitive quotes for rigging, loading, transportation, and ocean freight. In addition to specializing in selling die casting machines and equipment, they are also a stock dealer for used or second-hand die casting assets as well.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-industrial-to-auction-machinery--equipment-from-adc-die-casting-in-the-chicagoland-area-300820621.html

SOURCE Hilco Industrial