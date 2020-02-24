Log in
Hilco Redevelopment Partners : Hires Eddy Santamarina as Vice President of Development for the Southeast Region

02/24/2020 | 12:50pm EST

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Santamarina joins Hilco Redevelopment Partners (www.HilcoRedev.com) as the Vice President of Development for the Southeast Region.  In this role, he will be responsible for the overall development process in the southeast region for new and existing construction projects which includes land acquisition, due diligence, initial concept feasibility, land entitlement, governmental approvals, selecting project teams, design oversight, bidding, project budgets, construction oversight, project schedules, and leasing. 

Eddy Santamarina

Jeremy Grey – Executive Vice President of Industrial Development said, "We are extremely excited to have Eddy join our team at Hilco Redevelopment Partners." Mr. Grey continued, "His background and expertise will be instrumental in helping us expand our development platform in markets in the southeast, including Florida, New Orleans, and other key areas."

Mr. Santamarina joins the organization with over 16 years of experience having successfully completed over 6 million square feet of development projects.  Most recently, he worked at Bridge Development Partners as Vice President of Development where he was responsible for the development of over 3 million square feet of class A state-of-the-art industrials projects.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Florida Station University. Mr. Santamarina is a board member of CIASF and a member of NAIOP South Florida.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP):  HRP (www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently develop and redevelop complex assets. As the industry leader in successfully completing large industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that maximizes value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and other strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users.  HRP's facilities are developed to meet customer's needs and located in markets with strong labor pools and dense population.  Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com).  

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary C. Epstein
Hilco Global
Executive Vice President – CMO
gepstein@hilcoglobal.com
847-418-2712

 

Hilco Redevelopment Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Redevelopment Partners)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilco-redevelopment-partners-hires-eddy-santamarina-as-vice-president-of-development-for-the-southeast-region-301010008.html

SOURCE Hilco Redevelopment Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
