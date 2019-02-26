Hill Holliday : Launches Hill Holliday : Health

Following 12 years of consistent growth and award-winning work,
Boston-based Hill Holliday is elevating its high-performing healthcare
practice, creating a distinct, connected brand: Hill Holliday Health.
Hill Holliday Health will be led by Scott Rabschnuk, Managing Director
and a 17-year veteran of Hill Holliday, and David Leonardi, who joined
Hill Holliday as Executive Creative Director in 2013 with over 15 years
of experience on such consumer health brands as LIPITOR®,
Prevacid®, SPIRIVA®, and LAP-BAND®.
“I think the Hill Holliday Health team may be one of the great surprises
in our industry,” said client Sharon DeBacco, of Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals. “They push insights and creative boundaries further
than anyone I’ve seen in my 20+ year career, their client service is
world-class, and they’re just great, fun, collaborative people.”
Priya Brooke, Group Product Director at Janssen, agrees. “I’ve never
come across a smarter, more committed and ambitiously creative partner
agency than Hill Holliday. Their outstanding work on INVOKANA®—helping
the brand become the #1 most requested brand in type 2 diabetes in just
two years—made it a no-brainer for us to ask them to help us elevate the
success of XARELTO®.”
“Over the past decade, our healthcare expertise has grown quietly yet
tremendously, driving results for some of the biggest names in the
industry,” said Karen Kaplan, Chairman and CEO of Hill Holliday. “Now is
the time to raise the profile of this growth engine to better attract
healthcare clients and agency talent.”
Hill Holliday has had an established healthcare practice for over a
decade. In 2007, with CVS, Partners HealthCare, EmblemHealth, and
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as clients, the agency won its first DTC
assignment from Novartis. Additional assignments followed, spanning
multiple therapeutic categories, patient support programs, and brand
life-cycle management work. Behind that momentum, Hill Holliday won the
consumer AOR assignment to launch Janssen’s blockbuster type 2 diabetes
drug, INVOKANA®, in 2013.
With fully integrated teams in New York and Boston, Hill Holliday Health
currently holds consumer AOR status for XARELTO® and INVOKANA® in
Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen pharmaceutical division; numerous consumer
assignments at Novartis; ALK; and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Their
work has also earned considerable creative notice, claiming a Cannes
Lion, Clio Health accolades, and several golds at the DTC Nationals.
“There’s an intangible quality and commitment with everyone here; our
collective passion to help people is real. We use every ounce of that to
create work that breaks through and helps change—or even save—lives,”
said Leonardi.
About Hill Holliday Health
We’re 150 humble, hungry,
healthcare-obsessed humans in both New York and Boston, who spend every
minute harnessing our collective experience and expertise for the good
of our clients—and for the millions of people who are battling for
better health every day. Whether it’s highly targeted digital work for
rare diseases or big multi-channel DTC campaigns, no challenge is ever
too big, or too small. If there’s an opportunity to build brands and
help people thrive, we’re your team. Our clients include Novartis,
Alcon, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen division, Optum, Harvard Pilgrim
Health Care, and ALK. For more about Hill Holliday Health, please visit www.hillhollidayhealth.com.
About Hill Holliday
Fighting the daily share battle in the
noisiest categories. It’s what we do. Hill Holliday is proud to be one
of the top creative marketing agencies in the country, with more than
500 employees across our network. Since 1968, we’ve built our business
on winning that daily share battle for our clients in the most
competitive categories. Blending superior creative, media, and
technology, we deliver game-changing ideas for such industry leaders as
Bank of America, Tempur Sealy International, Party City, Capella
University, Optum, Boar’s Head, Simple Mobile, and Frontier
Communications. For more about our people, our work, and our culture,
please visit www.hhcc.com.
