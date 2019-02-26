Hill Holliday : Launches Hill Holliday : Health

Agency Builds on Years of Industry Success with Major Healthcare Brands

Following 12 years of consistent growth and award-winning work, Boston-based Hill Holliday is elevating its high-performing healthcare practice, creating a distinct, connected brand: Hill Holliday Health.

Hill Holliday Health will be led by Scott Rabschnuk, Managing Director and a 17-year veteran of Hill Holliday, and David Leonardi, who joined Hill Holliday as Executive Creative Director in 2013 with over 15 years of experience on such consumer health brands as LIPITOR®, Prevacid®, SPIRIVA®, and LAP-BAND®.

“I think the Hill Holliday Health team may be one of the great surprises in our industry,” said client Sharon DeBacco, of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. “They push insights and creative boundaries further than anyone I’ve seen in my 20+ year career, their client service is world-class, and they’re just great, fun, collaborative people.”

Priya Brooke, Group Product Director at Janssen, agrees. “I’ve never come across a smarter, more committed and ambitiously creative partner agency than Hill Holliday. Their outstanding work on INVOKANA®—helping the brand become the #1 most requested brand in type 2 diabetes in just two years—made it a no-brainer for us to ask them to help us elevate the success of XARELTO®.”

“Over the past decade, our healthcare expertise has grown quietly yet tremendously, driving results for some of the biggest names in the industry,” said Karen Kaplan, Chairman and CEO of Hill Holliday. “Now is the time to raise the profile of this growth engine to better attract healthcare clients and agency talent.”

Hill Holliday has had an established healthcare practice for over a decade. In 2007, with CVS, Partners HealthCare, EmblemHealth, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as clients, the agency won its first DTC assignment from Novartis. Additional assignments followed, spanning multiple therapeutic categories, patient support programs, and brand life-cycle management work. Behind that momentum, Hill Holliday won the consumer AOR assignment to launch Janssen’s blockbuster type 2 diabetes drug, INVOKANA®, in 2013.

With fully integrated teams in New York and Boston, Hill Holliday Health currently holds consumer AOR status for XARELTO® and INVOKANA® in Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen pharmaceutical division; numerous consumer assignments at Novartis; ALK; and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Their work has also earned considerable creative notice, claiming a Cannes Lion, Clio Health accolades, and several golds at the DTC Nationals.

“There’s an intangible quality and commitment with everyone here; our collective passion to help people is real. We use every ounce of that to create work that breaks through and helps change—or even save—lives,” said Leonardi.

About Hill Holliday Health

We’re 150 humble, hungry, healthcare-obsessed humans in both New York and Boston, who spend every minute harnessing our collective experience and expertise for the good of our clients—and for the millions of people who are battling for better health every day. Whether it’s highly targeted digital work for rare diseases or big multi-channel DTC campaigns, no challenge is ever too big, or too small. If there’s an opportunity to build brands and help people thrive, we’re your team. Our clients include Novartis, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen division, Optum, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and ALK. For more about Hill Holliday Health, please visit www.hillhollidayhealth.com.

About Hill Holliday

Fighting the daily share battle in the noisiest categories. It’s what we do. Hill Holliday is proud to be one of the top creative marketing agencies in the country, with more than 500 employees across our network. Since 1968, we’ve built our business on winning that daily share battle for our clients in the most competitive categories. Blending superior creative, media, and technology, we deliver game-changing ideas for such industry leaders as Bank of America, Tempur Sealy International, Party City, Capella University, Optum, Boar’s Head, Simple Mobile, and Frontier Communications. For more about our people, our work, and our culture, please visit www.hhcc.com.

