Hill's Goes ‘Big' for ‘Small Paws' with $20 Million Expansion of Pet Nutrition Center

Topeka, Kan., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hill’s Pet Nutrition today held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $20 million, 25,000 square foot nutrition facility focused on the needs of small dogs - ‘Small Paws’ - as well as a new Engagement Center developed for veterinarian and other pet caregiver engagement.



“Hill’s is excited to announce the expansion of our world-renowned pet nutrition center to focus on the special needs of small dogs and also to enhance our involvement with those who care for pets through the new engagement center,” said Hill’s President Jesper Nordengaard. “We are always investing in research and development to serve the nutritional needs of pets as well as learning from veterinarians, customers and caregivers through their experiences. This is how we fulfill our mission to transform lives.



“This is a great day for the Hill’s team, and we are especially grateful to Topeka’s leaders and the amazing talent in the region who help make Hill’s the best at what we do,” added Nordengaard.



The new Small Paws center will include state-of-the art facilities and will be home to 80 small dogs under 12 lbs. who will have the benefit of specially formulated nutrition developed to their unique needs. The center will be devoted to exceptional veterinary care and offer a variety of indoor and outdoor enrichment activities that the dogs can choose during the day, including an outdoor Bark Park. The Engagement Center will have dedicated space to host educational seminars and continuing education programs for veterinary students and professionals.



“All around the world, there’s a steady increase in the popularity of small dogs. Our investment in this specialized facility will help us develop food with the taste and aesthetics that small dogs prefer and that works best with their distinctive behaviors and unique physiology,” said Dave Baloga, Vice President, Science & Technology for Hill’s. “The Small Paws center will allow us to better understand their needs and discover new ways to help them lead happy, healthy lives.”



Today, more than half of dogs in the U.S. are small and miniature, and the percentage is growing. These small dogs have distinct needs compared to their larger cousins. For example, small stomachs mean they graze throughout the day, rather than eat one or two big meals like larger dogs. And because of their higher mass-specific metabolism, pound for pound, small dogs eat more than big dogs.



Today’s event featured remarks from Mr. Nordengaard; Mr. Baloga; Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla; Molly Howey, Sr. VP Economic Development for the Greater Topeka Partnership; Bonnie Rush, Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University; and Noel Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive, parent company of Hill’s. Joining in the groundbreaking were Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook and state Commerce Secretary David Toland. As well as partners from the local Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.



About Hill’s Pet Nutrition



Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to pet nutrition, Hill's mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research and groundbreaking nutrition for dogs and cats based on a scientific understanding of their specific needs. HILL'S® Prescription Diet® therapeutic pet foods and HILL'S® Science Diet® wellness pet foods are sold through veterinarians and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill's, our products and our nutritional philosophy, visit us at HillsPet.com, HillsVet.com or Facebook, keywords "Hill's Pet Nutrition." #HillsTransformingLives



About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. With more than 34,000 people and its products sold in over 200 countries and territories, Colgate is known for household names such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eElta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The company is also recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children in underserved communities through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.



