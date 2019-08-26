Hillard Heintze to Provide Update to the Virginia Beach Public and City Council on the Status of Its Independent Investigation into the May 31 Mass Shooting

Virginia Beach, Virginia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As Hillard Heintze announced in its July 24, 2019 press release and during the firm’s meeting with members of the Virginia Beach public and City Council, Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze will provide the first update on the status of the investigation to the public and council members tomorrow, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The update will be during Tuesday’s City Council Workshop which will take place in the City Manager’s Conference Room located in Building One. For those unable to attend the City Council Workshop the workshop will be live streamed on www.vbgov.com and also will be live streamed via the city’s official Facebook page Virginia Beach City Government.



Earlier this summer, Hillard Heintze conducted Listening Sessions for the community on July 29 and August 8, and a Listening Session on July 30 for Virginia Beach employees. In accordance with the resolution of Virginia Beach City Council, adopted July 2, 2019, both the City Council and Hillard Heintze are committed to “safeguard independence and public confidence” in the investigation of the shooting.

Hillard Heintze also established a toll-free number, (877) 208-5650, and an email address, VirginiaBeach@HillardHeintze.com, for use by any member of the Virginia Beach community.



