Hillard Heintze to Provide Update to the Virginia Beach Public and City Council on the Status of Its Independent Investigation into the May 31 Mass Shooting

08/26/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Virginia Beach, Virginia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As Hillard Heintze announced in its July 24, 2019 press release and during the firm’s meeting with members of the Virginia Beach public and City Council, Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette Heintze will provide the first update on the status of the investigation to the public and council members tomorrow, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The update will be during Tuesday’s City Council Workshop which will take place in the City Manager’s Conference Room located in Building One. For those unable to attend the City Council Workshop the workshop will be live streamed on www.vbgov.com and also will be live streamed via the city’s official Facebook page Virginia Beach City Government.

Earlier this summer, Hillard Heintze conducted Listening Sessions for the community on July 29 and August 8, and a Listening Session on July 30 for Virginia Beach employees. In accordance with the resolution of Virginia Beach City Council, adopted July 2, 2019, both the City Council and Hillard Heintze are committed to “safeguard independence and public confidence” in the investigation of the shooting.

Hillard Heintze also established a toll-free number, (877) 208-5650, and an email address, VirginiaBeach@HillardHeintze.com, for use by any member of the Virginia Beach community.

About Hillard Heintze, a Jensen Hughes Company

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading security risk management teams in the world. We are trusted around the globe to deliver innovative, prevention-oriented advisory solutions that help our clients improve performance and outcomes in protecting what matters: their people, performance, interests and reputation. Since our inception in 2004, more than 85 Fortune-ranked enterprises, 575 U.S. and international brands, and 150 of the world’s most affluent families have gained insight, assurance and confidence through our services – and are better managing security risk. Headquartered in Chicago, we support clients across the globe through six practices: Security Risk Management, Security Design, Threat + Violence Risk Management, Private Client and Family Office Services, Investigations and Law Enforcement Consulting. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting. Every day, a team of 1,250+ engineers, consultants and scientists develop and deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to a global client base involving fire protection systems design and analysis, code consulting, emergency management services, security consulting, forensic engineering, fire research, risk-informed applications, probabilistic risk assessments, development and testing, commissioning and construction services. Operating from 90+ offices and delivering work in 100 countries throughout the world, Jensen Hughes consulting teams participate on projects in all markets across industries. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

Courtney Ramirez
Hillard Heintze
312-229-9885
courtney.ramirez@hillardheintze.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
