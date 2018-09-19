Hillhouse Capital : Closes US$10.6 Billion Fund IV

Hillhouse Capital announced today the close of Hillhouse Fund IV, L.P. The fund was heavily oversubscribed, closing with aggregate commitments of US$10.6 billion.

From partnering with visionary founders at company inception, to undertaking buyouts of iconic brands, the flexibility of Hillhouse's mandate enables it to be highly selective in choosing investments. Hillhouse Fund IV will pursue opportunities across the healthcare, consumer, technology and services sectors globally, with a focus on Asia. With the new fund, Hillhouse will continue to work closely with entrepreneurs and management teams in pursuit of sustainable, long-term growth.

In its private equity investments, Fund IV will implement Hillhouse's strategy of leveraging its extensive operating capabilities and deep understanding of technology to create long-term value. Hillhouse aims to reignite growth through digital enablement of traditional businesses, as it has done in the retail space with its buyout of Belle International.

Lei Zhang, founder and CEO of Hillhouse Capital, said, “We are deeply grateful for the ongoing trust of our partners. We look forward to working with innovation-minded, world-class businesses and management teams seeking to deploy technology-driven solutions to create value for all stakeholders.”

About Hillhouse Capital

Hillhouse builds businesses that stand the test of time. We look for opportunities around the globe, with a focus on Asia, and have the flexibility to work across the equity spectrum, from seed investments to buyouts and listed equities. Our team deploys technology to drive innovation, with sustainable, long-term growth as the ultimate goal. Over more than a decade, we’ve worked alongside iconic companies that have redefined their industries, including Airbnb, Beigene, Belle International, Didi, JD, Meituan, NIO, Peet’s Coffee, Tencent, Traveloka, Uber, and WuXi AppTec.

We believe that investing and entrepreneurship are two sides of the same coin. Hillhouse not only provides a strategic source of capital to a select group of extraordinary founders, but our teams also incubate, build and operate a number of consumer and healthcare platforms. Hillhouse businesses and operating teams employ thousands of engineers, e-commerce experts, brand managers, talent professionals, and many others. We manage capital on behalf of global institutions such as non-profit foundations and pensions, and we are proud that our efforts help support educational scholarships, scientific innovation, and artistic achievements across the world.

