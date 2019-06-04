Hills : Axis recognises Hills for outstanding sales achie...

5 June 2019

Axis recognises Hills for outstanding sales achievement

Axis Communications, a global leader in network video, has recognised Hills Ltd (ASX: HIL) as Oceania Distributor of the Year at the Axis Partner Summit 2019, Oceania held recently at Hamilton Island.

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems.

Hills CEO and Managing Director, David Lenz said Hills was honoured to be recognised for its strong sales performance.

"Together with our integrator partners we've been able to grow Axis sales over the past 12 months, validating our focus on industry verticals including critical infrastructure and health," Lenz said.

"We're excited about the opportunities we're developing with Axis in the health sector, integrating thermal camera technology into our health solutions. As a value-add distributor, we need to continually innovate and explore new opportunities, and working with Axis means Hills can deliver state-of-the-art solutions and exceptional value to our partners.

"I want to acknowledge that this award also reflects the innovative work that our partners do and their ability to adapt their own service offerings to meet customer requirements," Lenz said.

Axis Country Manager, Oceania, Wai King Wong said the awards recognised the hard work, dedication and vision that so many of Axis partners exemplify.

"We look forward to an even brighter future in the region as Axis continues to expand, and are excited to offer our partners more solutions, diversity and innovation as our new products start to enter the market," he said.

ENDS

Photo caption: From left: Boudewijn Pesch, Carl Malmqvist (Axis) Roger Edgar, David Lenz, Tony Elhag (Hills) and Wai King Wong (Axis).

MEDIA CONTACT

Carole Calleia - 0450 041 307

Email: carole.calleia@hills.com.au