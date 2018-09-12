Log in
Hills : boosts security business with new appointme...

09/12/2018 | 02:32am CEST

12 September 2018

Hills boosts security business with new appointments

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) has recruited a raft of new sales talent to boost its security business across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), naming Gary Hickey and Cliff Simons as the Regional Sales Managers for New South Wales/ACT and Victoria/Tasmania respectively. In addition, seven new account managers have been appointed across ANZ.

Simons returns to Hills after working for Hikvision Australia and Q Security Systems. Having worked in the security sector for over 20 years, Simons brings a wealth of industry experience and a vast catalogue of contacts to the role.

Hickey joins Hills after 6 years at Central Security Distribution Pty Ltd, and with twenty years' experience in the industry, comes to the business with a strong background in enterprise level negotiations and a deep understanding of the Australian security landscape. Both Simons and Hickey are tasked with accelerating Hill's growth aspirations and ensuring continued sales momentum of exclusive vendor products including Genetec and United Technologies Corp (UTC).

In addition to Simons and Hickey, Hills has also recruited seven new account managers across ANZ, including Troy Mercy, Peter Pereira and Dale Simons in Victoria/Tasmania, Ricardo Fernandez and Kevin Baik in NSW, Gavin Aquino in Western Australia, and Scott Hamilton in New Zealand.

Hills CEO and Managing Director, David Lenz, said the appointment of new staff strengthened the sales capacity for the company's security, surveillance and IT business.

"Hills is investing heavily in people, processes and technology to deliver exceptional customer service," Lenz said.

"After achieving sales revenue growth in the security business over the last financial year, it's important to maintain the momentum and invest in our sales staff to ensure we maintain our position as ANZ's largest building security technology distributor," he said.

Hills Head of Security, Surveillance, IT and ATV, Roger Edgar, said the scope and expertise of the new appointments indicated Hills intent to secure new business and maintain its market leading position.

"On the back of our success in winning major enterprise infrastructure projects over the past 12 months we've sought to recruit a highly engaged team that builds upon existing talents, while growing specialist capabilities so we can provide purpose-built solutions across key verticals," Edgar said.

"The experience and insight that the new team brings will complement our online capabilities and lead the charge as we identify and develop opportunities for our partners to increase sales and grow market share."

ENDS

Photo 1: Hills Head of Security, Surveillance, IT and ATV, Roger Edgar welcomes Gary Hickey to Hills as Regional Sales Manager for NSW/ACT.

Photo 2: Cliff Simons joins Hills as Regional Sales Manager for Victoria/Tasmania

MEDIA CONTACT

Carole Calleia MB: 0450 041 307

Email: carole.calleia@hills.com.au

Disclaimer

Hills Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:31:01 UTC
