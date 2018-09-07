Hillsborough County FL : County Leads the Charge with Drive Electric Week Celebration

Learn more about electric vehicles and how they're at work in Hillsborough on Sept. 12

Alternative fuels are hard at work in Hillsborough County, and in September they'll be celebrated! Currently, about 25 percent of the County's fleet of vehicles are made up of electric, gas-electric hybrid vehicles, and compressed natural gas.

Beyond expanding to alternative-fuel vehicles, the County also offers electric charging stations for residents with plug-in vehicles. Several County buildings, including libraries and parking garages, have charging stations for electric vehicles.

Everybody is invited to join Hillsborough County, the Environmental Protection Commission, Tampa Bay Clean Cities Coalition, and other community organizations to celebrate Drive Electric Week with vehicle displays, charging equipment demonstrations, alternative transportation exhibits, and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square at 600 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33602.