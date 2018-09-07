Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hillsborough County FL : County Leads the Charge with Drive Electric Week Celebration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Learn more about electric vehicles and how they're at work in Hillsborough on Sept. 12

Alternative fuels are hard at work in Hillsborough County, and in September they'll be celebrated! Currently, about 25 percent of the County's fleet of vehicles are made up of electric, gas-electric hybrid vehicles, and compressed natural gas.

Beyond expanding to alternative-fuel vehicles, the County also offers electric charging stations for residents with plug-in vehicles. Several County buildings, including libraries and parking garages, have charging stations for electric vehicles.

Everybody is invited to join Hillsborough County, the Environmental Protection Commission, Tampa Bay Clean Cities Coalition, and other community organizations to celebrate Drive Electric Week with vehicle displays, charging equipment demonstrations, alternative transportation exhibits, and more. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square at 600 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33602.

Disclaimer

Hillsborough County, FL published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aDISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING AUTHORITY : Get Out and Vote in the Resident Commissioner Elections
PU
12:27aHEIDI HEITKAMP : In U.S. Senate Hearing on Russia Sanctions, Heitkamp Calls for Tougher Enforcement & Smarter Strategy to Counter Russian Aggression
PU
12:17aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - September 7
PU
12:17aMERCURY MARINE : Wins North American Die Casting Association Award
PU
12:12aCSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS : `Runners Hit the Road for First Time
PU
12:12aHILLSBOROUGH COUNTY FL : County Leads the Charge with Drive Electric Week Celebration
PU
12:07aS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the /ASX 200 Index
PU
12:02aBREAKING : U.S. House candidate Pete Stauber used government email for political correspondence | Star Tribune
PU
12:02aCITY OF SPRINGFIELD MO : Grant Avenue to close overnight between Phelps Street and Walnut Street Sept. 6 & 7
PU
12:02aCITY OF SPRINGFIELD MO : Grant Avenue closure between Phelps Street and Walnut Street rescheduled for Sept. 10 & 11
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
4GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesla, Inc. and Certain Offi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.