Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hillsdale College Has Launched New Online Course on “The Great American Story”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Hillsdale, Michigan, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College has launched a new free online course, “The Great American Story: A Land of Hope.” The course is taught by award-winning author and historian Wilfred McClay. The 25-lecture course presents a full, unbiased account of America’s past from its discovery to the present day.

 

“History is a story. It’s a collection of stories,” said McClay in his introduction to the course. “Stories help us understand where we came from and what it means to be a citizen that is fully a member of this society… to be participants in a full and conscious way in this astonishing and amazing country.”

 

The online course is based on McClay’s recent book, Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story. Each lecture focuses on a particular time in American history, starting with the early settlements of America and ending in the present day. Lecture topics include “The Culture of Democracy and Its Shadow,” “Becoming a World Power,” “A Time of Turbulence,” and more.

 

“By learning the great stories of our nation’s past, we can preserve our cherished national memories and gain the knowledge necessary for free government,” said Kyle Murnen, Director of Online Courses at Hillsdale College. “Dr. McClay does an excellent job telling this story in a way that is fun, thought-provoking, and easy to understand.” 

 

Wilfred McClay is a distinguished teaching fellow at Hillsdale College and serves as the G.T. and Libby Blankenship Chair in the History of Liberty at the University of Oklahoma. He is the author of several books, including Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American StoryWhy Place Matters: Geography, Identity, and Civic Life in Modern AmericaA Student’s Guide to U.S. History, and The Masterless: Self and Society in Modern America. McClay earned his B.A. from St. John’s College and his Ph.D. in history from Johns Hopkins University.

 

To sign up for the free course, visit hillsdale.edu/the-great-american-story.

 

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 5.4 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu

###

Emily Stack Davis
Hillsdale College
517-803-3745
PR@hillsdale.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pMOODY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pSoybeans up on U.S. biodiesel data; corn posts monthly decline
RE
05:52pOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Conference Call Results 1H 2020
PU
05:52pNaropa Community Counseling Offers Community Coronavirus-Specific Support
GL
05:51pCAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Q2 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:47pBRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pBOISE CASCADE : Reporting Q2 results and COVID-19 business update
PU
05:47pDUFF & PHELPS UTILITY AND CORPORATE BOND TRUST : DUC Utility and Corporate Bond Trust SEC 19(a) Notice July 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
4FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group