Hillsdale College and USA Shooting Launch New Partnership

Hillsdale College and USA Shooting are proud to announce a new partnership that will designate the College’s John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center’s world-class facilities as a Certified Eastern Regional Training and Competition Center for the USA Shooting National Team and sanctioned shooting sports development programs.

“We are dedicated to offering the very best in shooting sports training for all ages and Constitutional education, and it is exciting to now partner with some of the nation’s top athletes and coaches to expand that vision to the world stage,” said Rich Péwé, Chief Administrative Officer at Hillsdale College. “We welcome Team USA to campus and look forward to seeing how this partnership enriches our students and furthers the College’s educational mission.

In addition to its comprehensive shooting sports venues, Hillsdale’s Halter Center has plans to build four additional combination international bunker and skeet fields to complete its designation. As a result, Hillsdale College will be able to host World Cup championships, National Olympic and Paralympic team selection matches, championship regional qualifier matches, and International Grand Prix events.

“Hillsdale’s Halter Shooting Sports Center is already an incredible facility that’s not only training outstanding athletes but also introducing so many to the world of shooting sports, a key aim that USA Shooting shares with Hillsdale College,” said Stacy Weiland, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at USA Shooting. “We look forward to utilizing this great venue for our shooters to continue honing their skills so we can raise the American flag atop more competition podiums than ever before.”

In one of the first events of the partnership, members of the USA Shooting men’s and women’s skeet and trap shooting teams, U.S., Olympic and World Cup champions, medalists, and coaches will practice 5-stand, trap, international bunker trap and skeet with promising local High School trap shooters from the area on September 27th and pair up on September 28th with College guests and Hillsdale College shotgun team members on the sporting clays course.

US National Team members attending include:

Olympian Jay Waldron, National Shotgun Coach

Olympian Lance Bade, Assistant National Shotgun Coach

Ashley Carroll, Women’s Trap

Derek Haldeman, Men’s Trap

Derrick Mein, Men’s Trap

Olympian Kim Rhode, Women’s Skeet

Olympian Frank Thompson, Men’s Skeet

Olympian Vincent Hancock, Men’s Skeet

Sharee Waldron, Manager of High Performance Programs

About the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center

The John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center is a 113-acre state-of-the-art shooting facility located five miles from campus. Opened in 2008, the Center aims to introduce individuals to shooting sports and encourage interest across all levels of experience. To conduct its recreational mission, the Center features ranges for small arms, archery, and shotgun, including Michigan’s only international bunker trap. The Halter Center also serves an educational purpose by promoting the principles of the Constitution and teaching beginner and experienced shooters in various classes. Home to Hillsdale College’s collegiate shooting teams, the Halter Center is also a resource for the public through camps, conferences, and other programming. Over 7,000 guests visit the facility and there are 350 community memberships. For more information on the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu.

About USA Shooting

USA Shooting, a 501c3 non-profit corporation, was chartered by the United States Olympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of shooting in April 1995. The organization is dedicated to preparing the best American shooters to represent our country in the Olympics and Paralympics. It is privately funded and receives no government money. It implements and manages development programs and sanctions events at the local, state, regional, and national levels. Headquartered at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, CO, USA Shooting has a full-time staff dedicated to furthering the sport and supporting athletes and members of the organization. For more information on USA Shooting, visit www.usashooting.org.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4.5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

