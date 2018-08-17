Log in
Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces a New CISO

08/17/2018

KELOWNA, B.C., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc, (“Hilltop” or the “Company”) (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:BGGWF), is pleased to announce Pete Herzog as the new CISO (Chief Information Security Officer).

Pete Herzog is a well-known “white-hat” hacker that has contributed to the cyber security community and is respected worldwide for his work with IBM’s Ethical Hacking Team, in creating the Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM), an international standard for security testing and analysis, and for creating Hacker Highschool, the world’s most popular cybersecurity and cyber-safety textbooks for teenagers. We have long supported these two projects and have integrated OSSTMM research into our own products with the help of Herzog.

Pete is a featured speaker at RSA annually and has won numerous awards for his contributions to the cyber-security space both public and private.

Pete replaces Tom Gilmore who is pursuing other interests. Mr. Gilmore has resigned as COO as well and the company is currently considering his replacement for that role within the company

“We are privileged to both work with Pete and learn from his insight and experience. The leadership of the company is thrilled that he believes enough in the technology and direction of the company's products to join us in a more substantive full-time role,” Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop Cyber Security, CYBX.  

For further information, please contact:
Hilltop Cybersecurity
info@hilltopcybersecurity.com
778-484-8028

About Hilltop Cybersecurity
Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE:CYBX) (OTC:BGGWF) is a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security specialist. The Company has developed a unique, patented, cybersecurity platform, designed to protect businesses from external and internal cyber attack, and has also patented its biometric security solution for crypto-currencies.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
