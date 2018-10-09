Log in
Hillwood : Expands Northeast Market Operations

10/09/2018 | 10:25am EDT

Industry veteran Michael Alderman to support Hillwood’s growth strategy in the Northeast market

Hillwood announced today that Michael Alderman has joined the company as senior vice president, responsible for land and building acquisitions, joint ventures, development and leasing in the Northeast market.

Alderman, who will be based in eastern Pennsylvania, brings more than 20 years of experience in industrial real estate development, property management, construction, leasing and brokerage.

Before joining Hillwood, he served as vice president and market officer with Liberty Property Trust where he was responsible for the company’s 26-million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Hillwood team. His expertise will be a tremendous asset as we further our expansion in the Northeast region,” said Gary Frederick, senior vice president and Northeast market leader. “We see significant opportunities for strategic growth in this market.”

Alderman graduated with honors from Susquehanna University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in developing and acquiring high-quality industrial properties across North America and Europe. From acquisition and joint ventures to construction and property management, Hillwood realizes long-term value for its customers and partners. Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships and forward-looking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.


© Business Wire 2018
