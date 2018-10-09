Hillwood : Expands Northeast Market Operations

Hillwood announced today that Michael Alderman has joined the company as
senior vice president, responsible for land and building acquisitions,
joint ventures, development and leasing in the Northeast market.
Alderman, who will be based in eastern Pennsylvania, brings more than 20
years of experience in industrial real estate development, property
management, construction, leasing and brokerage.
Before joining Hillwood, he served as vice president and market officer
with Liberty Property Trust where he was responsible for the company’s
26-million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Hillwood team. His expertise
will be a tremendous asset as we further our expansion in the Northeast
region,” said Gary Frederick, senior vice president and Northeast market
leader. “We see significant opportunities for strategic growth in this
market.”
Alderman graduated with honors from Susquehanna University, receiving a
Bachelor of Science in Economics.
