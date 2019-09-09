Hilong : (1) OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ITS OUTSTANDING 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 AND (2) PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES 0 09/09/2019 | 08:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration unless conducted pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of United States securities laws. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, its management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States. Hilong Holding Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1623) (1) OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ITS OUTSTANDING 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 (ISIN: XS1628314889, Common Code: 162831488); AND (2) PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES The Company is making an offer to purchase for cash an aggregate principal amount up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of the 2020 Notes at a purchase price of US$1,003.75 per US$1,000 principal amount. The Company has made available today to the Eligible Holders the Offer to Purchase setting out, among other things, the terms and the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer. 1 The Offer is being made as part of the Company's policy to actively manage its balance sheet liabilities and optimize its debt structure. HSBC, CLSA and SPDBI are acting as the Dealer Managers and D.F. King is acting as the Information and Tender Agent in relation to the Offer. The Company is conducting a separate Concurrent New Money Issuance. Completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. The Concurrent New Money Issuance is being conducted for refinancing its existing indebtedness, including the 2020 Notes by way of the Offer, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. Shareholders, holders of the 2020 Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should note that completion of the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. No assurance can be given that either the Offer or the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Offer and/or the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions. The Company may, in its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the 2020 Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the 2020 Notes. IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE 2020 NOTES IN THE OFFER. 2 No PRIIPs KID - No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA. Section 309B(1) Notification - the Company has determined, and hereby notifies all persons (including all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A(1) of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore)) that the Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018 of Singapore) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04- N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products). THE OFFER Background The 2020 Notes are listed on the Stock Exchange. The obligations of the Company under the 2020 Notes are guaranteed by certain of the Company's existing subsidiaries. As of the date of this announcement, an aggregate principal amount of US$310 million of the 2020 Notes remains outstanding. The Company is making an offer to purchase for cash an aggregate principal amount up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of the 2020 Notes at a purchase price of US$1,003.75 per US$1,000 principal amount. The Company has made available today to the Eligible Holders the Offer to Purchase setting out, among other things, the terms and the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer. Terms of the proposed issue of Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise to be conducted. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Notes, it is expected that CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI as the Joint Lead Managers, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors will enter into the Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents in relation to the Notes. The Company is also conducting the Concurrent New Money Issuance. The Concurrent New Money Issuance is not part of the Offer and is conducted pursuant to a separate offering circular. The Offer to Purchase is subject to, among others, the New Issue Condition. 3 The Offer On the terms and subject to the New Issue Condition and other conditions of the Offer, the Company is offering to purchase for cash 2020 Notes up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount. The Maximum Acceptance Amount in the Offer to Purchase will be determined in the sole discretion of the Company, currently expected not to exceed the New Issue Amount, although the Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to accept more or less than such amount, or none at all, for purchase pursuant to the Offer. Purchase Price The Purchase Price payable to the Eligible Holders whose 2020 Notes are accepted for purchase will be equal to US$1,003.75 for each US$1,000 in principal amount of the 2020 Notes. Concurrent New Money Issuance and Priority Allocation An Eligible Holder who wishes to subscribe for the Notes in addition to tendering 2020 Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer will be eligible to receive priority in the allocation of the Notes, subject to the completion of the Offer and as set out below. Such priority will be given for an aggregate principal amount of Notes up to the aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes validly tendered by that Eligible Holder and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offer (the "Priority Allocation Amount"). To receive such allocation priority, an Eligible Holder must (i) contact the Dealer Managers to obtain a unique reference number (the "Allocation Code"), to be quoted in the Tender Instructions, in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System and (ii) make an application to a Joint Lead Manager in the Concurrent New Money Issuance for the purchase of Notes in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such Joint Lead Manager (the "New Issue Application"). 4 Allocation Codes may only be requested prior to the expiration of the Offer, which precedes the pricing of the Notes. It is the sole responsibility of the beneficial owners of the 2020 Notes to ensure that their custodians transmit the Allocation Code. For the avoidance of doubt, none of the Company, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of the Allocation Code process described above. The receipt and inclusion of an Allocation Code in conjunction with any tender of 2020 Notes in a Tender Instruction is not an application for the purchase of Notes. The Company and the Joint Lead Managers retain full discretion in honoring such allocation priority in the Concurrent New Money Issuance. The application to receive priority in the allocation of Notes does not constitute an offer or acceptance by any holder of 2020 Notes to purchase Notes, and any investment decision to purchase any Notes should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the separate offering circular relating to the Concurrent New Money Issuance, which may be obtained once available from the Joint Lead Managers. For the avoidance of doubt, the ability to purchase Notes and for the Priority Allocation Amount to be effective is subject to all applicable securities laws and regulations in force in any relevant jurisdiction (including the jurisdiction of the relevant holder of 2020 Notes and the selling restrictions set out in the separate offering circular relating to the Concurrent New Money Issuance). It is the sole responsibility of each such holder to satisfy itself that it is eligible to purchase Notes before requesting a Priority Allocation Amount. In the event that any such holder is ineligible to be offered or to be sold Notes in accordance with any applicable securities laws and regulations, no Priority Allocation Amount will be given in respect of a Tender Instruction. For the avoidance of doubt, in such circumstances, the relevant Tender Instruction shall remain valid and irrevocable. Proration If the aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes validly tendered is greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the Company will accept tenders of the 2020 Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes accepted for purchase is no greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Such pro rata application will be performed by accepting (in respect of each relevant Tender Instruction) that proportion of the 2020 Notes validly tendered which is equal to the Maximum Acceptance Amount divided by the aggregate principal amount in respect of all the 2020 Notes validly tendered, subject to rounding and as described in the following paragraph. 5 In the event of any such proration, the Company will round downward, if necessary, to ensure all purchases of the 2020 Notes will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. However, the Company may elect to accept such tender of the 2020 Notes in full if application of proration will otherwise result in either the Company accepting the 2020 Notes from any Eligible Holder in a principal amount of less than US$200,000 or (ii) the principal amount of the 2020 Notes not purchased due to pro rata application being less than US$200,000. All the 2020 Notes not accepted as a result of proration will be returned to the Eligible Holders. Accrued Interest Payment The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the 2020 Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer on the Settlement Date. Sources of Funds The Company intends to finance the Offer primarily with the proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance. Tender Instruction In order to participate in the Offer, Eligible Holders must validly tender their 2020 Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Information and Tender Agent by the Expiration Deadline. Separate Tender Instructions must be submitted on behalf of each individual beneficial owner due to potential proration. Tender Instructions will be irrevocable once delivered in accordance with the terms of the Offer. Each Tender Instruction must specify the principal amount of the 2020 Notes that the relevant Eligible Holder is tendering at the Purchase Price. The 2020 Notes may be tendered only in minimum denominations of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. Dealer Managers and Information and Tender Agent The Company has appointed CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI as the Dealer Managers and D.F. King as the Information and Tender Agent in relation to the Offer. 6 Indicative Timetable for the Offer Events Times and Dates Commencement of the Offer The Offer is announced. Offer to Purchase available September 10, 2019 from the Information and Tender Agent and on the Offer Website, and notice of the Offer delivered to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Information and Tender Agent. 4 : 0 0 p . m . ( L o n d o n T i m e ) o n September 17, 2019 Announcement of Expiration Expiration of the Offer and number of valid tenders announced. As soon as reasonably practicable after the Expiration Deadline. Announcement of Notes Pricing and Offer Results Pricing and other terms of the Notes offered in the Concurrent New Money Issuance announced. The Company will also announce whether or not it will accept valid tenders of 2020 Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if affirmative, (i) the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes accepted for tender and any proration factor (if applicable), (ii) the Purchase Price and (iii) the Accrued Interest Payment. Settlement Date On or about September 18, 2019, subject to market conditions Expected settlement date for the Offer. On or about September 25, 2019 7 The above times and dates are subject to the right of the Company to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Offer to Purchase). Eligible Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold the 2020 Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Eligible Holder in order for that Eligible Holder to be able to participate in the Offer by the deadline set out above. The deadline set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the deadline described above. Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made through the website of the Stock Exchange and the Offer Website, the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service and/or the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Copies of the announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Information and Tender Agent, the contact details for which are on page 9 of this announcement. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems, and Eligible Holders are urged to contact the Information and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer using the contact details on page 9 of this announcement. In addition, Eligible Holders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details on the last page of the Offer to Purchase. Offer to Purchase The Offer to Purchase contains important information which should be read carefully by Eligible Holders before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. Eligible Holders are recommended to seek their own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from their broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. The terms of the Offer are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, which sets out further details regarding the tender procedures and the conditions of the Offer. None of the Company, the Dealer Managers or the Information and Tender Agent (or any of their respective directors, employees or affiliates) makes any recommendation as to whether the Eligible Holders should tender their 2020 Notes in response to the Offer. 8 CONCURRENT NEW MONEY ISSUANCE Introduction The Company is conducting a separate concurrent offering to issue and sell the Notes. Completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. The Company expects to announce the pricing terms of the Concurrent New Money Issuance as soon as practicable following any such pricing or, if the Company decides not to proceed with the Concurrent New Money Issuance (or any portion thereof), it will announce such decision as soon as practicable following such decision being made. Pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is expected to occur after the Expiration Deadline. However, there can be no assurance that the Concurrent New Money Issuance will price at all. Purpose of the Concurrent New Money Issuance and Use of Proceeds If the Concurrent New Money Issuance is consummated, the Company will use the net cash proceeds from the Concurrent New Money Issuance for refinancing its existing indebtedness, including the 2020 Notes by way of the Offer, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Listing of the Notes The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. FURTHER DETAILS For a detailed statement of the terms and conditions of the Offer, Eligible Holders should refer to the Offer to Purchase. The Company has mandated CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI as the Dealer Managers in relation to the Offer. The Company has also mandated D.F. King as the Information and Tender Agent for the Offer. D.F. King may be contacted in London at +44 20 7920 9700 and in Hong Kong at +852 3953 7230 or via email at hilong@dfkingltd.com. 9 The Offer to Purchase will be distributed in electronic format to holders of the 2020 Notes via the Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hilong. Any requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at the above contact points. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY The Company is a leading integrated oilfield equipment and service provider operating in the PRC and international markets, with a focus on oilfield equipment manufacturing and services, oilfield services, line pipe technology and services as well as offshore engineering services. GENERAL This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or elsewhere. No securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries are being, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering of securities is being or will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Nothing in this communication shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for the 2020 Notes and/or the Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the oil and gas industry and changes in the capital markets in general. 10 No assurance can be given that any of the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right, at its sole and absolute discretion, to extend, withdraw or terminate the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date, and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. Shareholders, holders of the 2020 Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should note that completion of the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Offer to Purchase and summarized in this announcement. No assurance can be given that any of the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions. The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the 2020 Notes. 11 DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "2020 Notes" the Company's outstanding US$310,000,000 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 (ISIN: XS1628314889, Common Code: 162831488); "Accrued Interest" interest accrued and unpaid on the principal amount of the 2020 Notes from and including the last interest payment date of June 22, 2019 up to, but not including, the Settlement Date; "Accrued Interest Payment" "Board" "Clearing Systems" "Clearstream" "CLSA" "Company" an amount in cash (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with half a cent rounded upwards) equal to the Accrued Interest on Notes accepted for purchase by the Company; the board of Directors of the Company; Euroclear and/or Clearstream, and "Clearing System" means either of them; Clearstream Banking S.A.; CLSA Limited; Hilong Holding Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1623); "Concurrent New Money an offering of Notes which is conducted by the Company Issuance" concurrently with the Offer and pursuant to a separate offering circular; "Dealer Managers" CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI; 12 "Director(s)" "Eligible Holders" "Euroclear" "Expiration Deadline" the director(s) of the Company; Holders of the 2020 Notes who are outside the United States; Euroclear Bank SA/NV; 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on September 17, 2019 (subject to the right of the Company to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer); "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "HSBC" The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited; "Information and Tender D.F. King, the information and tender agent for the Offer; Agent" "Joint Lead Managers" CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI; "Maximum Acceptance the maximum aggregate principal amount of the Notes (if Amount" any) that the Company will determine, in its sole discretion, that it will accept for purchase pursuant to the Offer; "New Issue Condition" that the Concurrent New Money Issuance shall have been successfully consummated; "Notes" the US$ denominated senior notes to be issued by the Company in the Concurrent New Money Issuance; 13 "Offer" "Offer to Purchase" "Offer Website" "PRC" "Purchase Agreement" "Regulation S" "Settlement Date" "SPDBI" "Stock Exchange" "Subsidiary Guarantors" the offer to purchase for cash by the Company up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount (as such amount may be changed by the Company in its sole discretion) of its outstanding 2020 Notes (subject to the offer restrictions referred to in "Offer and Distribution Restrictions "), on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Offer to Purchase; the offer to purchase dated September 10, 2019 issued to the Eligible Holders by the Company in relation to the Offer; the website, https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hilong, operated by the Information and Tender Agent for the purposes of the Offer; the People's Republic of China, excluding for the purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong; the agreement proposed to be entered into by and among the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, CLSA, HSBC and SPDBI in connection with the proposed issue of Notes; Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act; on or about September 25, 2019; SPDB International Capital Limited The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; certain existing subsidiaries of the Company to guarantee the Notes; 14 "U.S." or "United States" "U.S. Securities Act" "US$" "%" The United States of America; the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended; United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States; and per cent. By order of the Board of Hilong Holding Limited ZHANG Jun Chairman Hong Kong, September 10, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao（汪濤）; the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin and Dr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao（王濤）, Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis and Mr. SHI Zheyan. 15 Attachments Original document

