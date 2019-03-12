Hilong : Announcements and Notices - Recent Development

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 December 2018 (the "Previous Announcement") in relation to the winning of successful bid for the provision of 75 km offshore pipeline construction services to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning given to them in Previous Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announcement that Hilong Marine Engineering had entered into a service contract (the "Contract") with China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering on 11 March 2019 with a total contract value of US$53.58 million. Under the Contract, the Group will provide 75 km offshore pipeline construction services, including pipeline pre- and post-survey, seabed preparation, submarine pipeline laying, trenching and backfilling, among others to China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (the "Service"). The Service is expected to be completed by June 2020.

The Board believes that the entering into of the Contract with renowned producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas shows the Group's strength in the offshore engineering services area. It also demonstrates the Company's established relationships with large oil producers and has proven their recognition. The Board considers that the Contract has further injected new impetus to the offshore engineering services segment of the Group and is also in line with the development prospects of the Group.

By order of the Board of Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 March, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao (ӓᏹ ); the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin, Mr. LI Huaiqi and Mr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao (ˮᏹ ), Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis, Mr. LIU Haisheng and Mr. SHI Zheyan.

