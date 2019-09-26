Log in
Hilong : COMPLETION OF THE OFFER

09/26/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration unless conducted pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of United States securities laws. Any public offering of securities in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, its management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Hilong Holding Limited

海 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH

ITS OUTSTANDING 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

(ISIN: XS1628314889; COMMON CODE: 162831488)

COMPLETION OF THE OFFER

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated September 10, 2019, September 18, 2019 and September 20, 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Offer. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.

  • For identification purposes only

1

The Offer was completed on September 26, 2019. The 2020 Notes repurchased pursuant to the Offer have been cancelled.

As of the date of this announcement, after cancellation of the repurchased 2020 Notes, the aggregate principal amount of the 2020 Notes which remains outstanding is US$165,114,000.

All documents related to the Offer, together with any updates, can be found on the Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hilong.

By Order of the Board of

Hilong Holding Limited

ZHANG Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 27, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Jun and Mr. WANG Tao（汪濤）; the non-executive directors are Ms. ZHANG Shuman, Mr. YUAN Pengbin and Dr. YANG Qingli; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Tao（王濤）, Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis and Mr. SHI Zheyan.

2

Disclaimer

Hilong Holding Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:07:01 UTC
