Hilong : COMPLETION OF THE OFFER

Hilong Holding Limited

海 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH

ITS OUTSTANDING 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

(ISIN: XS1628314889; COMMON CODE: 162831488)

COMPLETION OF THE OFFER

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated September 10, 2019, September 18, 2019 and September 20, 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Offer. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcements.