Hilong : INSIDE INFORMATION (1) UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND NOTES DEFAULT; AND (2) PROFIT WARNING

Hilong Holding Limited

海 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1623)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND NOTES DEFAULT; AND PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Hilong Holding Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Previous Announcement") of the Company dated 30 June 2020 in relation to, among other things, the expiration of the Exchange Offer, the failure to repay the 2020 Notes upon maturity, which constituted an event of default under the 2020 Notes and also cross-defaulted, but did not automatically accelerate, the 2022 Notes (collectively, the "Notes", and such defaults, the "Notes Default"), and the appointment of external advisors. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in the following paragraphs shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Previous Announcement.