Hilong : researcher selected for the Program of Shanghai Academic/Technology Research Leader

April l1, 2019, Shanghai

(April l1, 2019, Shanghai) Recently, the list of people selected to join the Shanghai Excellent Academic/Technology Leadership Program for 2019 was released. After undergoing several selection steps, including online assessment by experts and evaluation meeting, Ouyang Zhiying, Executive Deputy Director of Hilong Tubular Goods Research Institute, was selected to join the Program of Shanghai Academic/Technology Research Leader.

The 'Development and Application of High-grade Sulfur-resistant Drill Steel Pipes for Complex Wells' project was proposed by Ouyang Zhiying, to study the influence of steel alloy elements on sulfur resistance in drill pipes, special heat treatment processes and sulfur resistance performance evaluation methods. Through the project, Hilong has taken the lead in developing high-grade sulfur-resistant drill pipe with strength up to 120ksi-135ksi in China. At present, several oil companies have expressed their interest to apply these products.

'Mrs. Ouyang is both the leader and mainstay for scientific research and innovation at Hilong Group. He has been engaged in the R&D and application of new drilling tools for oil-gas wells for 12 years since joining Hilong Group's Pipe Research Institute.' According to Xu Changxue, Chief Engineer of Hilong Group, 'The 'Development and Application of High-grade Sulfur-resistant Drill Steel Pipes for Complex Wells' project led by Deputy Director Ouyang is of great significance for breaking the technological monopoly of foreign products, and will help Hilong quickly capture market share in high-grade sulfur-resistant drill pipe.'

The Program of Shanghai Academic/Technology Research Leader is set up by Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission. It aims to implement an innovation-driven development strategy, accelerate the development of a globally influential science and technology innovation center, expand the team of scientific and technological talents in Shanghai, cultivate a group of outstanding scientific and technological talents to work in pioneering fields of science and technology, and promote exponential industrial development in Shanghai. In all, a total of 150 people in Shanghai received funding under this program this year.

Disclaimer

Hilong Holding Limited published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 02:22:01 UTC
