Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City Completes Renovations

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City will complete a full guest room renovation on April 1, 2019. As a result, the Hilton Garden Inn is now one of the most modern and relaxing places to rest in the heart of Center City Philadelphia.



Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City spared no expense during their $9 million renovation. The renovations included a complete overhaul and redesign of 279 guest rooms, featuring 109 junior suites and 4 deluxe and presidential suites.

Guests will sleep comfortably on Serta Perfect Sleeper® mattresses and can work comfortably in ergonomic Mirra™ Desk Chairs by Herman Miller. Every guest room also features a 42” LG LCD Flat Screen television, perfect for catching up on your favorite programs. All the comforts of the home are fulfilled by the inclusion of a microwave, refrigerator and Keurig brewing system in each room.

Located in the heart of center city, Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is the ideal hotel for all travelers. The Hotel is across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and adjacent to the Historic Reading Terminal Market. The hotel is within walking distance to over 100 restaurants, historic attractions, theaters, museums and shopping. It is the perfect place to stay on your next business trip or family outing.

Boasting spacious accommodations and an excellent list of services, the Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is sure to make any guest feel right at home. The renovations take this top-rated hotel to the next level. Come experience our bright hearted hospitality.

The Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is owned and managed by an affiliate of GF Management, a leading hospitality ownership and management company.

