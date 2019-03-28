Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City Completes Renovations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City will complete a full guest room renovation on April 1, 2019. As a result, the Hilton Garden Inn is now one of the most modern and relaxing places to rest in the heart of Center City Philadelphia.

Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City spared no expense during their $9 million renovation. The renovations included a complete overhaul and redesign of 279 guest rooms, featuring 109 junior suites and 4 deluxe and presidential suites.

Guests will sleep comfortably on Serta Perfect Sleeper® mattresses and can work comfortably in ergonomic Mirra™ Desk Chairs by Herman Miller. Every guest room also features a 42” LG LCD Flat Screen television, perfect for catching up on your favorite programs. All the comforts of the home are fulfilled by the inclusion of a microwave, refrigerator and Keurig brewing system in each room.

Located in the heart of center city, Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is the ideal hotel for all travelers. The Hotel is across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center and adjacent to the Historic Reading Terminal Market.  The hotel is within walking distance to over 100 restaurants, historic attractions, theaters, museums and shopping. It is the perfect place to stay on your next business trip or family outing.

Boasting spacious accommodations and an excellent list of services, the Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is sure to make any guest feel right at home. The renovations take this top-rated hotel to the next level. Come experience our bright hearted hospitality. 

The Hilton Garden Inn Philadelphia Center City is owned and managed by an affiliate of GF Management, a leading hospitality ownership and management company.

About Hilton Garden Inn
Hilton Garden Inn® is the award-winning, upscale, yet affordable hotel brand that enables travelers to discover and connect while on the road. With more than 715 locations worldwide, inviting social spaces, and high-end amenities, we ensure you'll have a great stay at an even greater value. At Hilton Garden Inn, we promise to do whatever it takes to ensure you're satisfied, or you don't pay. You can count on us. GUARANTEED™.

About GF Management
GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities, and golf courses in 22 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

Contact: Jason Bartschi
Tel: +1 215.701.5714
Email:Jason.Bartschi@hilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aVOLITIONRX : Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun Long March in China
PU
10:10aPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO confirms the preliminary figures for 2018
EQ
10:09aLYFT : Ride-hailing giants face bumpy road to profitability
AQ
10:09aIgnite Sales Strengthens Growing Team with the Addition of Kelly Schilling, SVP, Business Development
GL
10:09aTULLOW OIL : Right To Dream Salutes Tullow Oil
AQ
10:09aBlue Water Ventures International, Inc. and Project Partner Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. Announce Preparations for 2019 Operations
GL
10:09aBLUE WATER VENTURES : International, Inc. and Project Partner Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. Announce Preparations for 2019 Operations
AQ
10:08aCANNTRUST : shares slip as it posts Q4 revenue surge and net loss, missing estimates
AQ
10:08aSTILLCANNA : IIROC Trade Resumption - STIL
AQ
10:08aCELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE : Arranges $10 Million Convertible Debenture Financing
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
51&1 DRILLISCH : European shares rise on trade hopes, despite Brexit deadlock

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.