Hilton Hotels : Grand Vacations opens The Residences by Club in New York

HGV grows its urban portfolio to now offer three NYC properties

NEW YORK (Sept. 27, 2018) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) celebrated today the opening of its third timeshare in New York City, The Residences by Hilton Club. Located at the top of the New York Hilton Midtown, its design was inspired by the hotel's iconic penthouses where Conrad Hilton once lived.

The Residences brings a unique resort option to New York City's growing tourism market, offering 47 high-end units featuring luxurious design inspired by its former celebrity residents.

'With urban vacations on the rise, we are always looking to expand our properties in highly desired cities across the world,' says Mark Wang, president and CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations. 'The Residences also continues to showcase our strong partnership with Hilton, as we launch another project that mixes timeshare and hotel in one property.'

Amenities include a private owners' lounge, full access to the New York Hilton Midtown's fitness center and retail outlets. The property also offers prime views of Central Park and is within walking distance of shopping, dining, nightlife and many of New York City's top attractions.

The Residences is part of HGV's continued efforts to expand its portfolio of urban vacation options available to Club members. Previously, HGV opened two properties in Manhattan, The Hilton Club - New York in Midtown in 2002 and West 57th Street by Hilton Club in 2009, which was the first purpose-built timeshare property ever constructed in New York City. In May 2017, HGV opened The District by Hilton Club - the largest timeshare in Washington, D.C.

