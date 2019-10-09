Hilton Milwaukee City Center : to Serve as Democratic National Convention Headquarters Hotel In 2020

New director of events supporting extensive meeting capabilities at Milwaukee’s largest hotel

Originally opened in 1928 as the Schroeder Hotel, the AAA Four Diamond Hilton Milwaukee City Center has wowed guests and meeting attendees for more than 90 years. As Milwaukee’s largest hotel with 729 rooms and skyway access to the Wisconsin Center convention and exposition facility, the property continues to strengthen its efforts as it prepares to serve as the headquarters for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 2020. As part of this effort, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center today announced a new director of events, Christine Lunz, who will oversee all events at the hotel, including assisting the Hilton’s events team with the DNC.

A Wisconsin native, Lunz brings over 16 years of experience in hotel event management to the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. In her most recent role, she served as the director of catering for the Marriott Milwaukee West for seven years. She was also the director of catering and conference services for three years at The Clock Tower Resort & Conference Center in Rockford, Ill. Lunz began her career and passion for hotel events at The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, Wis. An FTD-certified floral designer, Lunz is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

“The team at the Hilton is respected across the state for having a personalized understanding of meeting planners’ needs. I am excited to join them and bring my dedicated spirit of service and focused attention to detail to our clients’ events,” said Lunz. “Whether preparing for an intimate business meeting or a national, multi-day convention like the upcoming DNC, I look forward to creating inspiring and memorable events of every size, purpose and budget.”

Lunz will join an award-winning meetings and events team at Marcus Hotels & Resorts, which owns and manages the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. The team, consisting of six expert sales managers, collectively brings 40 years of experience to meetings at the Hilton.

“Christine brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Marcus Hotels & Resorts. I am confident she will lead our team at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center in driving our unrivaled commitment to exceptional service and unforgettable experiences at every corporate meeting, national or regional conference, and any other event we host,” said Linda Price-Topp, vice president of sales for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “The Hilton Milwaukee City Center offers luxurious grandeur within its historic spaces, as well as modern amenities to compete with any new meetings facility in Milwaukee. Those features, combined with our dedicated team who work every day to craft exceptional events for guests and visitors, is why the Hilton Milwaukee was selected as the headquarters hotel for the 2020 DNC.”

Meetings at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center

The Hilton Milwaukee City Center, located in the heart of downtown, is Milwaukee’s “conference” hotel. It combines 1920s art deco grandeur with today’s modern conveniences. The hotel is connected to the Wisconsin Center convention and exposition facility across the street via skyway and has the most meeting and event space of any hotel in Milwaukee – over 34,000 square feet. Other meeting amenities include:

State of the art A/V equipment

Wireless high-speed Internet access (complimentary in public areas and business center)

Access to a Personalized Online Group (POG) page

Incentives for Hilton Honors Diamond Members, who receive complimentary WiFi and Executive Lounge access

Close proximity to travel hubs – three blocks from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station and less than 15 minutes from General Mitchell International Airport

On-site dining at the award-winning steakhouse, Milwaukee ChopHouse; Miller Time Pub & Grill, which features classic pub fare; Monarch Lounge, the hotel’s lobby bar; or at the Hilton Café, which is open for made-to-order breakfast seven days a week

From its elegant ballrooms to its outdoor green space, called Sixth and Green, which is available for private events, weddings, receptions and more, the Hilton Milwaukee City Center has diverse accommodations making it a premier choice for corporate events, business meetings, galas, weddings and other events of all sizes.

The Home of Milwaukee’s only “Canine Concierge”

The Hilton Milwaukee City Center is home to the city’s only “Canine Concierge,” Millie – a mini-golden-doodle who works in the hotel’s lobby alongside her owner and the hotel’s human concierge, Rusty. Millie has become a mini celebrity in Milwaukee and even makes appearances at select hotel events and meetings. She will be eager to greet DNC visitors to the hotel in 2020, mingle with guests and make an appearance at any meeting. Guests and visitors can follow her adventures at the hotel on Instagram at Instagram.com/millieatthehilton.

To learn more about booking a meeting or event at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, please visit https://www.marcusmeetings.com/hilton-milwaukee-city-center.

About Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Located in the heart of downtown, the AAA Four Diamond Hilton Milwaukee City Center is a true Milwaukee landmark. In 2011, it became a member of Historic Hotels of America. As Milwaukee’s convention headquarters hotel of choice, Hilton Milwaukee offers the most meeting and event space of any hotel in the city—more than 34,000 square feet—including three ballrooms and 18 well-appointed meeting rooms of various sizes. The hotel’s ballrooms, with their vaulted ceilings and period fabrics, echo the magnificence evident throughout this showpiece.

With 729 renovated guest rooms, Hilton Milwaukee can accommodate nearly any group. Its central location means guests are just moments away from the city’s theater district, the lakefront and Summerfest grounds, Fiserv Forum and the city’s new entertainment district, the Deer District, and the Historic Third Ward. Hilton Milwaukee is located at 509 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. For more information on the hotel, visit www.HiltonMilwaukee.com, find the hotel on Facebook (Facebook.com/hiltonmilwaukee) or Instagram (Instagram.com/hiltonmilwaukee).

