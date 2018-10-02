Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hilton to double hotels in Africa in next five years: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:39am CEST
The Netherlands' flags are seen outside the Sandton Hilton hotel in Johannesburg,

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to more than double its hotels in Africa in the next five years by mainly striking deals with existing hotels for conversion into its brand, its chief executive said.

International chains, including Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels, have been increasing their investments in Africa, which has some of the world's fastest growing economies and a rising middle class.

Hilton plans to introduce its Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand, on the continent, starting with a hotel at Lagos airport in Nigeria, Chris Nassetta, the company's president and CEO, said.

"This hotel is a part of our strategy to connect guests to key cities and airport locations across the region," he said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a hotel industry meeting in the Kenyan capital.

The continent continues to undergo rapid urbanization, with the United Nations forecasting that the world's 10 fastest-growing cities will all be in Africa by 2035, he said.

"Hilton is seeing strong demand for its brands across the continent and expects to open eight hotels in total across Africa this year," the company said.

The Mclean, Virginia-based firm has operated in Africa, where it has 41 open hotels and 53 in development, since 1959.

The pipeline of new facilities is part of its Africa growth initiative, launched last year, which involves the investment of $50 million over five years.

It will result in Hilton starting operations in countries where it does not have a presence such as Botswana and Rwanda.

Other big international hotel groups, including Radisson and Kempinski, are estimated to have about a third of the available room capacity on the continent.

The rest are independently-run hotels, offering opportunities to global operators to strike deals with their local counterparts, industry executives say.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aDebt Investors Give China More Credit Than Stockholders -- Update
DJ
11:45aMaine's Mill Towns Search for New Life
DJ
11:45aTax Cuts Provide Limited Boost to Workers' Wages
DJ
11:43aMassive Canada LNG project gets green light as Asia demand for fuel booms
RE
11:42aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Kazakhstan and the world
PU
11:42aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and two private equity firms buy 41.09 per cent stake in Moldova Agroindbank
PU
11:39aHILTON TO DOUBLE HOTELS IN AFRICA IN NEXT FIVE YEARS : Ceo
RE
11:37aENDANGERED SPECIES : declaration of a gift or loan
PU
11:32aGOVERNMENT OF ROMANIA : Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă had today a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier
PU
11:31aRandgold's hook-up with Barrick to leave large void in London market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
4General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.