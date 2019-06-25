Hin Sang International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6893)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Financial Highlights Year ended 31 March 2019 2018 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % Revenue 183,977 188,550 -2.4% Gross profit 127,384 131,175 -2.9% Loss for the year (11,619) (7,221) 60.9% Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year (444,541) 123,493 -460.0% Earnings per share - Basic and diluted (HK cents) 0.43 0.05

RESULTS

The Board is pleased to announce the consolidated results of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows: