Hin Sang International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

0
06/25/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6893)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Financial Highlights

Year ended 31 March

2019

2018

Change

HK$'000

HK$'000

%

Revenue

183,977

188,550

-2.4%

Gross profit

127,384

131,175

-2.9%

Loss for the year

(11,619)

(7,221)

60.9%

Other comprehensive (expense)/income

  for the year

(444,541)

123,493

-460.0%

Earnings per share

  - Basic and diluted (HK cents)

0.43

0.05

RESULTS

The Board is pleased to announce the consolidated results of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows:

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

183,977

188,550

Cost of sales

(56,593)

(57,375)

Gross profit

127,384

131,175

Other income

5

4,386

6,409

Other gains and losses

6

(11,665)

(11,587)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,198)

(37,854)

Administrative expenses

(98,597)

(87,082)

Finance costs

7

(1,823)

-

(Loss)/Profit before tax

(7,513)

1,061

Income tax expense

8

(4,106)

(8,282)

Loss for the year

9

(11,619)

(7,221)

Other comprehensive (expense)/income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(435,066)

-

  Gain on revaluation of owner-occupied properties

3,519

-

  Income tax relating to items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

(664)

-

(432,211)

-

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

  • or loss:
  • Exchange differences on translating foreign

operations

(12,330)

15,417

  Fair value gain on available-for-sale investments

-

91,728

  Reclassification adjustment on impairment of

available-for-sale investments

-

16,348

(12,330)

123,493

Other comprehensive (expense)/income for

the year

(444,541)

123,493

Total comprehensive (expense)/income for

the year

(456,160)

116,272

- 2 -

2019

2018

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

4,668

530

- Non-controlling interests

(16,287)

(7,751)

(11,619)

(7,221)

Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the

  year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(437,146)

120,216

- Non-controlling interests

(19,014)

(3,944)

(456,160)

116,272

Earnings per share

- Basic (HK cents)

10

0.43

0.05

- Diluted (HK cents)

0.43

0.05

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

347,486

125,584

Prepaid lease payments

44,789

53,728

Investment properties

13,408

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

5,377

-

Deposit and prepayments for life insurance policies

-

5,113

Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and

equipment

6,029

6,441

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

138,327

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

573,392

Deferred tax assets

87

-

555,503

764,258

Current assets

Inventories

6,586

9,590

Trade and other receivables

12

34,192

48,636

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

5,160

8,986

Tax refundable

141

14

Bank balances and cash

63,768

186,030

109,847

253,256

Total assets

665,350

1,017,514

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

20,367

30,304

Contract liabilities

2,222

-

Bank borrowings

134,799

-

Current tax liabilities

921

3,399

158,309

33,703

Net current (liabilities)/assets

(48,462)

219,553

Total assets less current liabilities

507,041

983,811

- 4 -

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Capital and reserves

Share capital

109,380

109,351

Reserves

370,636

828,421

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

480,016

937,772

Non-controlling interests

27,025

46,039

Total equity

507,041

983,811

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:51:05 UTC
