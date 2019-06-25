|
Hin Sang International : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
06/25/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6893)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended 31 March
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
%
|
Revenue
|
183,977
|
188,550
|
-2.4%
|
Gross profit
|
127,384
|
131,175
|
-2.9%
|
Loss for the year
|
(11,619)
|
(7,221)
|
60.9%
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income
|
|
|
|
for the year
|
(444,541)
|
123,493
|
-460.0%
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted (HK cents)
|
0.43
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
RESULTS
The Board is pleased to announce the consolidated results of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
183,977
|
|
188,550
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(56,593)
|
(57,375)
|
Gross profit
|
|
127,384
|
|
131,175
|
|
Other income
|
5
|
4,386
|
|
6,409
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
6
|
(11,665)
|
(11,587)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(27,198)
|
(37,854)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(98,597)
|
(87,082)
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(1,823)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss)/Profit before tax
|
|
(7,513)
|
1,061
|
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(4,106)
|
(8,282)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the year
|
9
|
(11,619)
|
(7,221)
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value loss on equity instruments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
(435,066)
|
-
|
Gain on revaluation of owner-occupied properties
|
|
3,519
|
|
-
|
Income tax relating to items that will not be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
(664)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(432,211)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
-
or loss:
-
Exchange differences on translating foreign
|
|
|
operations
|
(12,330)
|
15,417
|
Fair value gain on available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
91,728
|
Reclassification adjustment on impairment of
|
|
|
|
|
|
available-for-sale investments
|
-
|
|
16,348
|
|
|
|
(12,330)
|
123,493
|
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
(444,541)
|
123,493
|
Total comprehensive (expense)/income for
|
|
|
|
|
the year
|
(456,160)
|
116,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
4,668
|
|
530
|
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(16,287)
|
(7,751)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,619)
|
(7,221)
|
Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
(437,146)
|
120,216
|
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(19,014)
|
(3,944)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(456,160)
|
116,272
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic (HK cents)
|
10
|
0.43
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Diluted (HK cents)
|
|
0.43
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
347,486
|
|
125,584
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
|
44,789
|
|
53,728
|
Investment properties
|
|
13,408
|
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
5,377
|
|
-
|
Deposit and prepayments for life insurance policies
|
|
-
|
5,113
|
Deposits for acquisition of property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
6,029
|
|
6,441
|
Equity instruments at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
138,327
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
|
-
|
573,392
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
87
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
555,503
|
|
764,258
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
6,586
|
|
9,590
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
34,192
|
|
48,636
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
5,160
|
|
8,986
|
Tax refundable
|
|
141
|
|
14
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
63,768
|
|
186,030
|
|
|
|
109,847
|
|
253,256
|
Total assets
|
|
665,350
|
|
1,017,514
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
20,367
|
|
30,304
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
2,222
|
|
-
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
134,799
|
|
-
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
921
|
|
3,399
|
|
|
|
158,309
|
|
33,703
|
Net current (liabilities)/assets
|
|
(48,462)
|
219,553
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
507,041
|
|
983,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
109,380
|
109,351
|
Reserves
|
370,636
|
|
828,421
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
480,016
|
937,772
|
Non-controlling interests
|
27,025
|
|
46,039
|
Total equity
|
507,041
|
983,811
|
|
|
|
|
|