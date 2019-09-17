|
Hin Sang International : Announcements and Notices -
09/17/2019 | 10:22am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6893)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ANNUAL REPORTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 AND
THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 AND
THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS
ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018
Reference is made to the annual reports of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") for the years ended 31 March 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report", and together with the 2018 Annual Report, the "Annual Reports") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Interim Report").
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Reports.
The Company wishes to provide additional information to the Annual Reports and the Interim Report in relation to (i) the use of the Company's Listing proceeds; and (ii) further details of its securities investments held as at 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019.
USE OF THE COMPANY'S LISTING PROCEEDS
As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report (page 76), as at 31 March 2018, there were unutilized proceeds in the amount of HK$23.9 million from the Company's Listing proceeds, out of which (i) HK$12.1 million was intended to be applied for expanding the sales and distribution network of the Group; and (ii) HK$11.8 million was intended to be applied for expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry (the "Unutilized Proceeds").
As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report (page 87), as at 31 March 2019, the Unutilized Proceeds have been fully utilized according to the intentions previously disclosed by the Company.
As at 31 March 2018, the Unutilized Proceeds were placed with banks in Hong Kong by the Company as short-term deposits, and they were expected to be used in accordance with the intentions previously disclosed, as follows:
-
HK$12.1 million to be allocated for expanding the sales and distribution network of the Company, which may include the recruitment of promoters to sell the Company's own branded products directly to our customers, the expansion of distribution network to other provinces in the PRC, the strengthening of promoter training activities and the set up and development of an e-commerce platform; and
-
HK$11.8 million to be allocated for expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry.
The proposed uses of the Unutilized Proceeds were for the purposes of enhancing the effectiveness in distributing the Group's own branded products as well as enabling better monitoring of the quality of the Group's products. Out of the Unutilized Proceeds, approximately HK$20.4 million and HK$3.5 million were expected to be utilized by 30 September 2018 and 31 March 2019, respectively.
The following table sets out a detailed breakdown and description of the Listing proceeds as well as the purposes for which they were used during each of the years ended 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019, respectively:
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
Proceeds
|
Proceeds
|
|
|
|
|
of IPO
|
|
Proceeds
|
used in the
|
used in the
|
|
|
|
|
proceeds
|
|
used in
|
financial
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
as at
|
|
previous
|
year ended
|
year ended
|
|
Balance as
|
|
19 February
|
|
financial
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
at 31 March
|
(HK$' million)
|
2016
|
|
years
|
2018
|
2019*
|
2019
|
Exploring business collaboration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities with new brand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
proprietors
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
-
|
|
-
|
Expanding the sales and distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
network
|
24.1
|
8.1
|
3.9
|
12.1
|
|
|
-
|
Expanding the product portfolio
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
-
|
|
-
|
Expanding the manufacturing arm of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group and exploring opportunities in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the health industry
|
41.5
|
|
-
|
29.7
|
11.8
|
|
|
-
|
Acquiring commercial property in Hong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kong to use as the Group's own office
|
80.0
|
80.0
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
General working capital
|
|
8.7
|
|
8.7
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157.6
|
|
99.1
|
34.6
|
23.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Note:During the six months ended 30 September 2018, the Company utilized proceeds of HK$8.6 million and HK$11.8 million for the purposes of expanding the sales and distribution network and expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry, respectively. Such uses of proceeds were in accordance with the intentions previously disclosed and in line with the expected timeline as disclosed above.
FURTHER DETAILS OF THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES INVESTMENTS
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, as at 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following investments in securities, respectively:
|
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
(HK$'000)
|
2018
|
2019
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
573,392
|
-
|
Equity instruments at FVTOCI
|
-
|
138,327
|
Financial assets at FVTPL(Note)
|
-
|
10,537
|
Held for trading investments
|
8,986
|
-
Note:Save for the securities investments as detailed below, the financial assets at FVTPL as at 31 March 2019 also included deposit and prepayment for life insurance policies in the amount of HK$5,377,000, the fair value of which was HK$5,963,490 as at 31 March 2019 (representing approximately 0.90% to the Group's audited total assets as at 31 March 2019).
The Company wishes to provide the following additional information in respect of the above securities investments:
As at 31 March 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
to the
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
shares held
|
|
|
Group's
|
|
realized and
|
|
|
|
by the Group
|
|
Fair value
|
audited total
|
Dividend
|
unrealized
|
|
|
Name of
|
as at
|
|
as at
|
assets as at
|
income for
|
gain/(loss)
|
|
|
underlying/
|
31 March
|
Investment
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
FY2018
|
during
|
Accounting
|
|
investee company
|
2018
|
costs
|
2018
|
2018
|
(if any)
|
FY2018
|
treatment
|
|
(Note)
|
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
1.
|
Fullshare
|
118,765,000
|
230,404,100
|
516,627,750
|
50.77%
|
2,013,067
|
108,076,150
|
Available-for-sale
|
|
Holdings Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
2.
|
Nanjing Sinolife
|
45,411,600
|
73,112,676
|
56,764,500
|
5.58%
|
Nil
|
(16,348,176)
|
Available-for-sale
|
|
|
United Co
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
Ltd (Stock
|
13,710,000
|
13,655,160
|
7,182,500
|
0.70%
|
Nil
|
(6,472,660)
|
Held-for-trading
|
|
|
Code: 3332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
3.
|
China Literature
|
2,800
|
154,000
|
203,280
|
0.02%
|
Nil
|
49,280
|
Held-for-trading
|
|
|
Ltd (Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
Code: 772)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Mansion
|
4,000,000
|
2,828,215
|
1,600,000
|
0.16%
|
Nil
|
(1,228,215)
|
Held-for-trading
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment
-
Holdings Ltd
-
(Stock Code:
-
8456)
|
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
to the
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
shares held
|
|
|
Group's
|
|
realized and
|
|
|
|
|
by the Group
|
|
Fair value
|
audited total
|
Dividend
|
unrealized
|
|
|
Name of
|
as at
|
|
as at
|
assets as at
|
income for
|
gain/(loss)
|
|
|
underlying/
|
31 March
|
Investment
|
31 March
|
31 March
|
FY2019
|
during
|
Accounting
|
|
investee company
|
2019
|
costs
|
2019
|
2019
|
(if any)
|
FY2019
|
treatment
|
|
(Note)
|
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
|
|
(HK$)
|
|
1.
|
Fullshare
|
118,765,000
|
230,404,100
|
124,703,250
|
18.74%
|
2,226,844
|
(391,924,500)
|
Equity instruments
|
|
|
Holdings Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at FVTOCI
|
|
|
(Stock Code:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
607)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Nanjing Sinolife
|
45,411,600
|
73,112,676
|
13,623,480
|
2.05%
|
Nil
|
(43,141,020)
|
Equity instruments
|
|
|
United Co
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at FVTOCI
|
|
|
Ltd (Stock
|
13,710,000
|
13,655,160
|
4,113,000
|
0.62%
|
Nil
|
(3,069,500)
|
Financial assets at
|
|
|
Code: 3332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FVTPL
|
3.
|
China Literature
|
2,800
|
154,000
|
102,900
|
0.015%
|
Nil
|
(100,380)
|
Financial assets at
|
|
|
Ltd (Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FVTPL
|
|
|
Code: 772)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Mansion
|
4,000,000
|
2,828,215
|
944,000
|
0.14%
|
Nil
|
(656,000)
|
Financial assets at
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FVTPL
-
Holdings Ltd
-
(Stock Code:
-
8456)
Note: Based on publicly available information, the principal business of the underlying/investee companies are as follows:
-
Fullshare Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the property building, investment and healthcare businesses.
-
Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of nutritional supplements and trading of packages health food products in the PRC, Australia and New Zealand.
|
|