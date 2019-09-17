Hin Sang International : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6893)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ANNUAL REPORTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 AND

THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 AND

THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual reports of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") for the years ended 31 March 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report", and together with the 2018 Annual Report, the "Annual Reports") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Interim Report").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Reports.

The Company wishes to provide additional information to the Annual Reports and the Interim Report in relation to (i) the use of the Company's Listing proceeds; and (ii) further details of its securities investments held as at 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019.