Hin Sang International : Announcements and Notices -

09/17/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6893)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ANNUAL REPORTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 AND

THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 AND

THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual reports of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company") for the years ended 31 March 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") and 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report", and together with the 2018 Annual Report, the "Annual Reports") and the interim report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Interim Report").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Reports.

The Company wishes to provide additional information to the Annual Reports and the Interim Report in relation to (i) the use of the Company's Listing proceeds; and (ii) further details of its securities investments held as at 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019.

- 1 -

USE OF THE COMPANY'S LISTING PROCEEDS

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report (page 76), as at 31 March 2018, there were unutilized proceeds in the amount of HK$23.9 million from the Company's Listing proceeds, out of which (i) HK$12.1 million was intended to be applied for expanding the sales and distribution network of the Group; and (ii) HK$11.8 million was intended to be applied for expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry (the "Unutilized Proceeds").

As disclosed in the 2019 Annual Report (page 87), as at 31 March 2019, the Unutilized Proceeds have been fully utilized according to the intentions previously disclosed by the Company.

As at 31 March 2018, the Unutilized Proceeds were placed with banks in Hong Kong by the Company as short-term deposits, and they were expected to be used in accordance with the intentions previously disclosed, as follows:

  1. HK$12.1 million to be allocated for expanding the sales and distribution network of the Company, which may include the recruitment of promoters to sell the Company's own branded products directly to our customers, the expansion of distribution network to other provinces in the PRC, the strengthening of promoter training activities and the set up and development of an e-commerce platform; and
  2. HK$11.8 million to be allocated for expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry.

The proposed uses of the Unutilized Proceeds were for the purposes of enhancing the effectiveness in distributing the Group's own branded products as well as enabling better monitoring of the quality of the Group's products. Out of the Unutilized Proceeds, approximately HK$20.4 million and HK$3.5 million were expected to be utilized by 30 September 2018 and 31 March 2019, respectively.

- 2 -

The following table sets out a detailed breakdown and description of the Listing proceeds as well as the purposes for which they were used during each of the years ended 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019, respectively:

Balance

Proceeds

Proceeds

of IPO

Proceeds

used in the

used in the

proceeds

used in

financial

financial

as at

previous

year ended

year ended

Balance as

19 February

financial

31 March

31 March

at 31 March

(HK$' million)

2016

years

2018

2019*

2019

Exploring business collaboration

  opportunities with new brand

  proprietors

2.0

1.4

0.6

-

-

Expanding the sales and distribution

  network

24.1

8.1

3.9

12.1

-

Expanding the product portfolio

1.3

0.9

0.4

-

-

Expanding the manufacturing arm of the

  Group and exploring opportunities in

  the health industry

41.5

-

29.7

11.8

-

Acquiring commercial property in Hong

  Kong to use as the Group's own office

80.0

80.0

-

-

-

General working capital

8.7

8.7

-

-

-

157.6

99.1

34.6

23.9

-

*Note:During the six months ended 30 September 2018, the Company utilized proceeds of HK$8.6 million and HK$11.8 million for the purposes of expanding the sales and distribution network and expanding the manufacturing arm of the Group and exploring opportunities in the health industry, respectively. Such uses of proceeds were in accordance with the intentions previously disclosed and in line with the expected timeline as disclosed above.

FURTHER DETAILS OF THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES INVESTMENTS

As disclosed in the Annual Reports, as at 31 March 2018 and 31 March 2019, the Company had the following investments in securities, respectively:

31 March

31 March

(HK$'000)

2018

2019

Available-for-sale investments

573,392

-

Equity instruments at FVTOCI

-

138,327

Financial assets at FVTPL(Note)

-

10,537

Held for trading investments

8,986

-

Note:Save for the securities investments as detailed below, the financial assets at FVTPL as at 31 March 2019 also included deposit and prepayment for life insurance policies in the amount of HK$5,377,000, the fair value of which was HK$5,963,490 as at 31 March 2019 (representing approximately 0.90% to the Group's audited total assets as at 31 March 2019).

- 3 -

The Company wishes to provide the following additional information in respect of the above securities investments:

As at 31 March 2018

Percentage

Number of

to the

Other

shares held

Group's

realized and

by the Group

Fair value

audited total

Dividend

unrealized

Name of

as at

as at

assets as at

income for

gain/(loss)

underlying/

31 March

Investment

31 March

31 March

FY2018

during

Accounting

investee company

2018

costs

2018

2018

(if any)

FY2018

treatment

(Note)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

1.

Fullshare

118,765,000

230,404,100

516,627,750

50.77%

2,013,067

108,076,150

Available-for-sale

  Holdings Ltd

  investment

  • (Stock Code:
  • 607)

2.

Nanjing Sinolife

45,411,600

73,112,676

56,764,500

5.58%

Nil

(16,348,176)

Available-for-sale

United Co

investment

Ltd (Stock

13,710,000

13,655,160

7,182,500

0.70%

Nil

(6,472,660)

Held-for-trading

Code: 3332)

investment

3.

China Literature

2,800

154,000

203,280

0.02%

Nil

49,280

Held-for-trading

Ltd (Stock

investment

Code: 772)

4.

Mansion

4,000,000

2,828,215

1,600,000

0.16%

Nil

(1,228,215)

Held-for-trading

International

investment

  • Holdings Ltd
  • (Stock Code:
  • 8456)

- 4 -

As at 31 March 2019

Percentage

Number of

to the

Other

shares held

Group's

realized and

by the Group

Fair value

audited total

Dividend

unrealized

Name of

as at

as at

assets as at

income for

gain/(loss)

underlying/

31 March

Investment

31 March

31 March

FY2019

during

Accounting

investee company

2019

costs

2019

2019

(if any)

FY2019

treatment

(Note)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

1.

Fullshare

118,765,000

230,404,100

124,703,250

18.74%

2,226,844

(391,924,500)

Equity instruments

Holdings Ltd

  at FVTOCI

(Stock Code:

607)

2.

Nanjing Sinolife

45,411,600

73,112,676

13,623,480

2.05%

Nil

(43,141,020)

Equity instruments

United Co

  at FVTOCI

Ltd (Stock

13,710,000

13,655,160

4,113,000

0.62%

Nil

(3,069,500)

Financial assets at

Code: 3332)

  FVTPL

3.

China Literature

2,800

154,000

102,900

0.015%

Nil

(100,380)

Financial assets at

Ltd (Stock

  FVTPL

Code: 772)

4.

Mansion

4,000,000

2,828,215

944,000

0.14%

Nil

(656,000)

Financial assets at

International

  FVTPL

  • Holdings Ltd
  • (Stock Code:
  • 8456)

Note: Based on publicly available information, the principal business of the underlying/investee companies are as follows:

  1. Fullshare Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the property building, investment and healthcare businesses.
  2. Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of nutritional supplements and trading of packages health food products in the PRC, Australia and New Zealand.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:21:03 UTC
