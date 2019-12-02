Log in
Hin Sang International : Capito Votes to Confirm Dan Brouillette for Energy Secretary

12/02/2019 | 08:50pm EST
12.02.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement today after voting to confirm Dan Brouillette forsecretary of the Department of Energy (DOE):

'Deputy Secretary Brouillette's experience in both the public and private sectors, as well as his current role as second-in-command at the Department of Energy make him well-qualified to lead the department. I look forward to working with Deputy Secretary Brouillette in his new role to address some our state's top priorities, including expanding West Virginia's coal and natural gas, developing a regional ethane storage hub, advancing innovative research taking place at DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown, and modernizing America's energy policy. I was proud to vote to confirm Deputy Secretary Brouillette, and I am confident he will be an excellent partner to West Virginia as our next Secretary of DOE.'

# # #

Disclaimer

Shelley Moore Capito published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 01:49:03 UTC
