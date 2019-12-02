Hin Sang International : Capito Votes to Confirm Dan Brouillette for Energy Secretary

12.02.19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the following statement today after voting to confirm Dan Brouillette forsecretary of the Department of Energy (DOE):

'Deputy Secretary Brouillette's experience in both the public and private sectors, as well as his current role as second-in-command at the Department of Energy make him well-qualified to lead the department. I look forward to working with Deputy Secretary Brouillette in his new role to address some our state's top priorities, including expanding West Virginia's coal and natural gas, developing a regional ethane storage hub, advancing innovative research taking place at DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory in Morgantown, and modernizing America's energy policy. I was proud to vote to confirm Deputy Secretary Brouillette, and I am confident he will be an excellent partner to West Virginia as our next Secretary of DOE.'

# # #