Hin Sang International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION LANDSCAPING CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6893)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

LANDSCAPING CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 21 June 2017 and 22 February 2019 in relation to the development and construction of the Production Plant.

On 28 November 2019 (after trading hours), Hin Sang Guangdong (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into the Landscaping Construction Contract with the Contractor, pursuant to which the Contractor agreed to provide the Construction Services in relation to the Production Plant to Hin Sang Guangdong at a consideration of RMB12.2 million (equivalent to approximately HK$13.5 million).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the transaction contemplated under the Landscaping Construction Contract, when aggregated with the transactions contemplated under the First Phase Construction Agreement and the Second Phase Construction Agreement, exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, such transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction to the Company, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.