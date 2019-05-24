Log in
Hindustan Petroleum : HPCL contributes Rs. 5 crore towards restoration activities in Odisha post Cyclone Fani

05/24/2019 | 01:08am EDT

Bhubaneshwar, 21st May 2019

ओडिशा में तूफान फोनी के पश्चात पुनःस्थापन गतिविधियों के लिए एचपीसीएल ने पाँच करोड़ रूपियों का योगदान किया ।

5 करोड़ का चेक 21 मई, 2019 को एचपीसीएल के कार्यकारी निदेशक- एलपीजी, श्री राकेश मिस्‍री ने कमिश्नर एवं सचिव, आपदा प्रबंधन तथा प्रबंध निदेशक- ओडिशा राज्य आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण, श्री विष्णुपद सेठी (आई.ए.एस.) को प्रदान किया ।

In order to help the restoration activities in the state of Odisha after the devastating Cyclone 'Fani', HPCL has come forward to contribute Rs 5 crore.

The cheque was handed over to Shri Bishnupada Sethi (IAS) Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Disaster Management and Managing Director - Odisha State Disaster Management Authority by Shri Rakesh Misri, Executive Director - LPG, HPCL on May 21, 2019 at Bhubaneshwar.

Disclaimer

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 05:07:03 UTC
