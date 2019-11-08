Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hindustan Petroleum : HPCL is proud to announce the achievement of MAHARATNA Status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 12:40am EST

HPCL is proud to announce the achievement of MAHARATNA Status

Growth of 30% in Net Profit of Q2 2019-20 as compared to Q1 2019-20

Half Yearly Highlights H1 2019-20

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is happy to advise that the Corporation has been conferred with the status of 'Maharatna' in October 2019 by the Government of India. This will provide greater operational and financial autonomy to the Corporation.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has recorded Profit After Tax of Rs.1863 crore during April-September, 2019 vis a vis PAT of Rs. 2811 crore during the corresponding six months' period of previous financial year 2018-19. Profits for the current period are stable in spite of inventory losses, reduced cracks on MS & LPG. Gross sales revenue for the corporation stood at Rs 140694 crore during April-September, 2019 as compared to Rs. 145988 Crore for corresponding period of the previous year.

During April-September 2019, the domestic sales of petroleum products have increased to 18.77 million tonnes with a growth of 1.5% over the first half of previous year. The sales of Motor Spirit (Petrol) increased by 7.4%, LPG by 5.4% and that of Bitumen by 11.5% over the corresponding period of previous financial year.

The refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed 8.48 million tonnes of crude during April-September, 2019 as against 9.28 million tonnes during April-September, 2018. Lower thruput at refineries was mainly due to planned shutdown of Mumbai Refinery during April to June 2019 and of Visakh Refinery in September 2019.

The combined GRM for the period April-September 2019 is US$ 1.87 per barrel as compared to US$ 5.93 per barrel in the corresponding previous period mainly due to volatile crude prices leading to inventory losses during April-September 2019 and lower cracks of products mainly MS & LPG.

Quarterly Highlights Q2 2019-20

HPCL has registered gross sales of Rs 66165 crore during July-September, 2019 as compared to Rs. 73,065 crore for the period July-September, 2018. Quarterly Profit after Tax (PAT) for the period July-September, 2019 is Rs 1052 crore against Rs 1,092 crore achieved during the corresponding period of previous financial year.

During July-September 2019, the domestic sales of petroleum products have increased to 8.95 million tonnes registering a growth of 1.3% over the corresponding quarter of previous year. The sales of Motor Spirit (Petrol) increased by 6.3%, LPG by 11.2%, and that of bitumen by 8.1% over the corresponding period of previous financial year.

The refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed 4.56 million tonnes of crude during July- September, 2019 as against 4.76 million tonnes during July-September, 2018. Lower thruput at refineries was mainly due to planned shutdown at Visakh Refinery in September 2019. The combined GRM during the period July-September 2019 is US$ 2.83 per barrel as compared to US$ 4.81 per barrel in the corresponding previous quarter.

HPCL enhanced its pipeline network length and capacities during the quarter. HPCL's Visakh-Vijayawada-Secunderabad-Pipeline (VVSPL) Capacity Expansion Project has been commissioned ahead of schedule and put into operation. The Project has enhanced VVSPL capacity from 5.38 MMTPA to full design capacity of 7.7 MMTPA. The 168.45 KM Uran - Chakan LPG Pipeline has also been completed during the quarter which shall lead to enhanced logistics efficiencies in addition to the environmental benefits.

HPCL strengthened the supply infrastructure by completion of various projects during the quarter including 60 TMTPA bottling capacity augmentation both at Jatni (Odisha) & Gandhinagar (Gujarat) LPG Plants and tank wagon decantation facilities at Kolkata Terminal. ATF supply infrastructure has been enhanced with commissioning of new Aviation Service facilities at Ranchi & Kolhapur. LPG cylinder storage facility to store about 34000 filled LPG cylinders has been completed in Leh to ensure continued availability of LPG cylinders for distribution in Ladakh region during the winter period.

During the quarter, a total of 268 new retail outlets were commissioned taking the total retail outlet network to 15,739 as of September 2019. To have continued focus on OEM segment, an MOU has been signed with Tata Group for supply of Lubricants & Greases to 73 Tata Group Companies across India.

During the quarter, 87 new LPG distributorships were commissioned taking the total LPG distributorships to 5,979 as of September 2019. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) aimed to enhance the clean cooking fuel penetration in the country achieved the 8 Crore mark, seven months ahead of schedule in September 2019. From inception of scheme to September 2019, HPCL has provided over 2.16 crore new LPG connections under PMUY.

HPCL refineries are being upgraded to produce transportation fuels meeting BS-VI specifications and HPCL will be ready to roll out BS-VI fuel on pan India basis as per the scheduled date. HPCL's Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) and Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project (MREP) are in progress. Further, the 9 MMTPA greenfield refinery cum petrochemical complex project of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) is under execution. Licensor selection for all process units is completed and engineering activities are on full swing.

HPCL's major ongoing pipeline projects namely Mundra Delhi Pipeline (MDPL) capacity expansion, Palanpur - Vadodara product pipeline including greenfield terminal at Vadodara and Vijayawada - Dharmapuri product pipeline are progressing well. To further enhance the pipeline network and capacities, project of extending the existing LPG pipeline from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli in Telangana (649 Km long pipeline) has been initiated.

HPCL is conferred with National Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR award), recently instituted by the Government of India for its work on 'Contribution to the National Priority Areas - Education to girl child' and Honorable mention for its work on 'National Priority Area - Support to Differently Abled'.

For excellent performance across all spheres of business, HPCL is recognized with 'Best Navratna' in 'Manufacturing Category' at Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2019 and 6 awards out of 12 categories in SCOPE Corporate Communication Excellence Awards 2019.

Go Back

Disclaimer

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 05:38:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45aJD COM : Helps Farms Go Digital to Bring Safer, Heathier Food to Chinese Customers
PU
12:43aFinancial calendar
AQ
12:40aHINDUSTAN PETROLEUM : HPCL is proud to announce the achievement of MAHARATNA Status
PU
12:35aNETFLIX : It's time to discover the rules of the angelus system. watch the trailer for nobody's looking
PU
12:31aKLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA : Q3 2019 results
AQ
12:31aNENT Group extends Nordic distribution agreement with Telenor
AQ
12:30aMOWI ASA : Ex-dividend NOK 2.60 today
AQ
12:30aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
12:25aSOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
12:20aNISSAN MOTOR : to showcase NISMO brand with special exhibition
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3Oil slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, surging inventories
4SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION : VOLKSWAGEN'S SHANGHAI EV PLANT WITH SAIC HAS STARTED TRIAL PRODUCTION: VW CEO
5AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group