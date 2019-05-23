Hines: Atlantic Natural Foods Seeks Serious Investment Partner for Flagship Brand Expansion

James Douglas Hines, founder of leading U.S. producer of shelf-stable
plant-based products and marketer Atlantic Natural Foods (ANF),
announced today that he has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance, LLC to
assist with securing an investment partner for the rapidly growing
company. Brands in the ANF portfolio include Loma Linda® and
its award-winning plant-based seafood alterative Tuno™, neat®
and Kaffree Roma.
“Our Loma Linda meal solutions launch in 2018 saw unprecedented growth
as our products have rolled out in supermarkets and small grocery chains
across the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia,” Hines said. “We’re
committed to creating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality,
sustainable plant-protein foods that are good for you and good for the
planet. We’re seeking an investment partner who shares our vision and
mission.”
In just 12 months ANF has secured more than 18,000 stores worldwide and
is in process of building for the next push as it trends towards $50
Million in revenue within two years.
“ANF’s incredible growth is driven by consumer demand of sustainable
products that taste great,” Hines added. “Although vegans love our
products, we’re seeing this demand in the mainstream market, too, as
consumers of all stripes are increasingly aware of how their food
choices effect their health and environment.”
According to Hines, the explosion of plant-based protein demand is
creating a need to drastically enhance the ANF’s supply chain,
factories, finance, marketing, execution, and human and financial
capital. Currently, ANF has manufacturing locations in Nashville, NC and
Bangkok, Thailand. Both are FDA-approved facilities, Kosher-qualified,
non-GMO-assured, with SQF and BRC verification – and uphold only the
most stringent health and food safety practices.
Rory Dineen, Managing Director of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC said,
“We are pleased to work with ANF on this investment opportunity. The
food industry is evolving and ANF’s plant-based food alternative
products offer consumers affordable and sustainable protein options.”
The United
Nations projects that by the year 2050, the current world population
of 7.3 billion is expected to reach 9.7 billion. A number that many
scientists believe is the breaking point for the number of people
our planet can support.
These data drive Hines, a 40-year veteran of the global food sourcing
and creation market, who wonders what food his 10 grandchildren will eat
in the future. “We can see those numbers and panic, or we can work to
ensure we create products that meet the demands of today while
delivering hope for the future. I’m excited find a partner to join us in
changing the world while delivering a high-quality, high-value, and
sustainable product.”
About Atlantic Natural Foods
Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading
shelf-stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, neat® and Kaffree
Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable
and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and
people to live healthier, longer lives. The company is managed by About
All About Healthy Foods Holdings, LLC, and operates its own
manufacturing facility in North Carolina, as well as a joint venture
project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S. and in 17
countries, including U.K. and Australia. To learn more about Atlantic
Natural Foods visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.
About Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC
Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC (DCF), a broker-dealer registered with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and member of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities
Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), is an indirect wholly-owned
subsidiary of Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP and affiliate of
Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP. Investment banking or
other services that would require registration as a broker-dealer with
the SEC and membership in FINRA would be provided exclusively by DCF.
For more information, visit www.investmentbanking.deloitte.com.
Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about
for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and
its subsidiaries. Certain services may not be available to attest
clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.
