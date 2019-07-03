Hing Ming : 03/07/2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 (English)

|
INTRODUCTION
SCOPE
This report was approved by the board of directors (the "Board") of Hing Ming Holdings Limited (the "Company") and aims to provide a balanced representation of the efforts made by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on corporate social responsibility and covers its operations in the business of provision of rental services of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment such as tower cranes and generators; and the trading of equipment and spare parts including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year").
REPORTING FRAMEWORK
This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
ESG WORKING GROUP
The Group views corporate social responsibility as one of the core values of its business operations for sustainable development. To demonstrate the Group's commitment to sustainability with transparency and accountability, the Group has established an ESG working group, which has clear terms of reference that set out the powers delegated to it by the Board.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR") POLICY
The Group is committed to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and hence has adopted a CSR policy, in respect of the environmental, social, and governance dimensions, that aims to integrate CSR seamlessly into the Group's business strategies and management approach.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Aspiring to persist as the leading temporary suspended working platform rental service provider in Hong Kong, the Group strives to operate its business in an economic, social and environmentally sustainable manner. Continuously resolute in providing good quality products and outstanding services, the Group firmly recognizes the importance of balancing its business objectives with the stewardship of natural environment, the need to meet market demand for resources, and the need to build a more prosperous and sustainable society.
STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT
The Group endeavours to create sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders, who comprise the Group's employees, investors, customers and the wider community. The Group continues to interact with its stakeholders on an ongoing basis in order to understand their views and collect their feedback. The Group has also established effective communication channels with its stakeholders through its company website, annual general meeting and staff meetings. The opinions of stakeholders are vastly beneficial to formulating and implementing sustainable development strategies which enables the Group to improve its ESG performance.
ENVIRONMENTAL
The Group integrates considerations of environmental preservation into its business and is dedicated to continuously improving environmental performance in conformity with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended 31 March
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Increase/
|
GHG emissions
|
|
|
|
|
tCO2e
|
|
tCO2e
|
(decrease)
|
Scope 1: Direct emissions2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Carbon dioxide
|
|
110
|
|
97
|
13%
|
|
Scope 2: Indirect emissions3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Carbon dioxide
|
|
21
|
|
28
|
(25%)
|
Scope 3: Other indirect emissions4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Carbon dioxide
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
100%
|
|
Total GHG emissions (Scope 1+2+3)
|
|
132
|
|
125
|
6%
|
|
GHG emissions intensity5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per revenue (HK$ million)
|
|
2.8
|
|
2.4
|
17%
|
|
Notes:
-
The above calculation is based on the reference and tools provided by the Environmental Protection Department of Hong Kong. https://www.carbon- footprint.hk/node/52
-
Scope 1 refers to direct GHG emissions such as fuel consumption.
-
Scope 2 refers to indirect GHG emissions from consumption of purchased electricity.
-
Scope 3 refers to other indirect GHG emissions from paper purchased.
-
GHG emissions intensity is calculated by dividing the total GHG emissions by the Group's revenue. The Group's revenue for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019 is approximately HK$53 million and HK$48 million, respectively.
The primary sources of GHG emissions from the Group's trading and rental business are fuel used for its motor vehicles and consumption of electricity for its office operations. The Group has directed efforts to monitor and minimize its mobile fuel and electricity usage in its workplace by the use of energy efficient motor vehicles and office equipment as well as by encouraging its employees to share rides where possible and to keep the indoor temperature within the office at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.
In order to commit to the Group's business objectives and create greater sustainable returns for its shareholders, the Group had acquired new motors and other necessary components during the Year for replacement of old temporary suspended working platforms for improvement of working performance and reliability of its temporary suspended working platforms, with the aim of strengthening the Group's market position in the suspended working platform industry. Moreover, the Group had acquired additional tower cranes during the Year in order to capture the market demand of rental services of tower crane and diversify its income stream. In support of the Group's business objectives, its transportation capacity had also been uplifted through the acquisition of a heavy-duty truck during the Year. As a result of the combined effect of the aforesaid, the Group's GHG emission intensity increased by approximately 17% from 2.4 tCO2e per HK$1 million of revenue in the year ended 31 March 2018 to approximately 2.8 tCO2e per HK$1 million of revenue in the Year.
The Group will continue to explore and evaluate the possibility of carbon reduction through the use of cleaner source of energy and more efficient use of its transportation capacity, where the situations permit.
The Group is not aware of any hazardous waste generated from its activities during the Year. Non-hazardous waste generated from the Group's activities is minimal. The Group continuously monitors the potential impacts of its activities on the environment.
No non-compliance with the laws and regulations in Hong Kong relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste that have or may result in significant impact on the Group during the Year was identified.
UTILIZATION OF RESOURCES
The Group is eminently devoted towards promoting a sustainable working and living environment through continuous emissions reduction and effective use of resources by introducing various guidelines pertaining to the efficient utilization of resources. Details of the Group's total use of resources by category are summarised as follows:
Energy consumed by fuel types (MJ)
1,800,000
1,577,821
1,600,000
1,374,958
1,400,000
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000148,514188,909
-
|
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
For the year ended 31 March 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
|
Mobile fuel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy consumed by fuel types
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended 31 March
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Increase/
|
Energy consumption
|
|
|
MJ
|
MJ
|
(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
|
|
148,514
|
188,909
|
(21%)
|
Mobile fuel
|
|
1,577,821
|
1,374,958
|
15%
|
|
Total energy consumption
|
|
1,726,335
|
1,563,867
|
10%
|
|
Energy consumption intensity2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per revenue (HK$ million)
|
|
35,965
|
29,507
|
22%
|
|
Paper
|
|
30,000
|
20,000
|
50%
|
|
Paper consumption intensity3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per employee
|
|
566
|
357
|
59%
|
Note:
-
The energy consumption unit is converted to megajoule (MJ). The conversion rate is based on the reference and tool provided by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA): https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/index.php?page=about_energy_conversion_calculator.
-
Energy consumption intensity is calculated by dividing the total energy consumption by the Group's revenue.
-
Paper consumption intensity is calculated by dividing the paper consumption by the number of employees. The number of employees for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019 is 56 and 53 respectively.
04 HING MING HOLDINGS LIMITED • ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019
