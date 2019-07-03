Hing Ming : 03/07/2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 (English)

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

INTRODUCTION

SCOPE

This report was approved by the board of directors (the "Board") of Hing Ming Holdings Limited (the "Company") and aims to provide a balanced representation of the efforts made by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on corporate social responsibility and covers its operations in the business of provision of rental services of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment such as tower cranes and generators; and the trading of equipment and spare parts including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year").

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

ESG WORKING GROUP

The Group views corporate social responsibility as one of the core values of its business operations for sustainable development. To demonstrate the Group's commitment to sustainability with transparency and accountability, the Group has established an ESG working group, which has clear terms of reference that set out the powers delegated to it by the Board.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR") POLICY

The Group is committed to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and hence has adopted a CSR policy, in respect of the environmental, social, and governance dimensions, that aims to integrate CSR seamlessly into the Group's business strategies and management approach.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Aspiring to persist as the leading temporary suspended working platform rental service provider in Hong Kong, the Group strives to operate its business in an economic, social and environmentally sustainable manner. Continuously resolute in providing good quality products and outstanding services, the Group firmly recognizes the importance of balancing its business objectives with the stewardship of natural environment, the need to meet market demand for resources, and the need to build a more prosperous and sustainable society.

STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT

The Group endeavours to create sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders, who comprise the Group's employees, investors, customers and the wider community. The Group continues to interact with its stakeholders on an ongoing basis in order to understand their views and collect their feedback. The Group has also established effective communication channels with its stakeholders through its company website, annual general meeting and staff meetings. The opinions of stakeholders are vastly beneficial to formulating and implementing sustainable development strategies which enables the Group to improve its ESG performance.

ENVIRONMENTAL

The Group integrates considerations of environmental preservation into its business and is dedicated to continuously improving environmental performance in conformity with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong.