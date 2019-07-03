Log in
Hing Ming : 03/07/2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 (English)

07/03/2019 | 05:48am EDT

2019

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

INTRODUCTION

SCOPE

This report was approved by the board of directors (the "Board") of Hing Ming Holdings Limited (the "Company") and aims to provide a balanced representation of the efforts made by the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on corporate social responsibility and covers its operations in the business of provision of rental services of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment such as tower cranes and generators; and the trading of equipment and spare parts including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year").

REPORTING FRAMEWORK

This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide as set out in Appendix 20 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

ESG WORKING GROUP

The Group views corporate social responsibility as one of the core values of its business operations for sustainable development. To demonstrate the Group's commitment to sustainability with transparency and accountability, the Group has established an ESG working group, which has clear terms of reference that set out the powers delegated to it by the Board.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR") POLICY

The Group is committed to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and hence has adopted a CSR policy, in respect of the environmental, social, and governance dimensions, that aims to integrate CSR seamlessly into the Group's business strategies and management approach.

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Aspiring to persist as the leading temporary suspended working platform rental service provider in Hong Kong, the Group strives to operate its business in an economic, social and environmentally sustainable manner. Continuously resolute in providing good quality products and outstanding services, the Group firmly recognizes the importance of balancing its business objectives with the stewardship of natural environment, the need to meet market demand for resources, and the need to build a more prosperous and sustainable society.

STAKEHOLDERS ENGAGEMENT

The Group endeavours to create sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders, who comprise the Group's employees, investors, customers and the wider community. The Group continues to interact with its stakeholders on an ongoing basis in order to understand their views and collect their feedback. The Group has also established effective communication channels with its stakeholders through its company website, annual general meeting and staff meetings. The opinions of stakeholders are vastly beneficial to formulating and implementing sustainable development strategies which enables the Group to improve its ESG performance.

ENVIRONMENTAL

The Group integrates considerations of environmental preservation into its business and is dedicated to continuously improving environmental performance in conformity with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

EMISSIONS

The Group's business predominantly focuses on rental services with respect to temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment and trading services with respect to equipment and spare parts including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope.

Being a responsible rental services provider, the Group strives to implement every possible measure to conserve energy in its business through increasing the energy efficiency of machineries and equipment sold or leased by the Group. As such, the Group strictly adheres to the Air Pollution Control (Non-road Mobile Machinery) (Emission) Regulation (Chapter 311Z of the Laws of Hong Kong) when applicable, which regulates the emissions of non-road mobile machinery including suspended working platforms. Also, the Group ensures that machineries sold or leased are approved with the Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM) label issued by the Environmental Protection Department of Hong Kong, when applicable.

An overview of carbon footprint for the Group's operations in Hong Kong is summarised as follows:

Green House Gases ("GHG") emissions (tCO2e)

120110

100

97

80

60

40

28

21

20

1

0

0

For the year ended 31 March 2019

For the year ended 31 March 2018

Scope 1

Scope 2

Scope 3

Overview of carbon footprint for Hong Kong operations

For the year ended 31 March

Variance

2019

2018

Increase/

GHG emissions

tCO2e

tCO2e

(decrease)

Scope 1: Direct emissions2

- Carbon dioxide

110

97

13%

Scope 2: Indirect emissions3

- Carbon dioxide

21

28

(25%)

Scope 3: Other indirect emissions4

- Carbon dioxide

1

0

100%

Total GHG emissions (Scope 1+2+3)

132

125

6%

GHG emissions intensity5

Per revenue (HK$ million)

2.8

2.4

17%

Notes:

  1. The above calculation is based on the reference and tools provided by the Environmental Protection Department of Hong Kong. https://www.carbon- footprint.hk/node/52
  2. Scope 1 refers to direct GHG emissions such as fuel consumption.
  3. Scope 2 refers to indirect GHG emissions from consumption of purchased electricity.
  4. Scope 3 refers to other indirect GHG emissions from paper purchased.
  5. GHG emissions intensity is calculated by dividing the total GHG emissions by the Group's revenue. The Group's revenue for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019 is approximately HK$53 million and HK$48 million, respectively.

The primary sources of GHG emissions from the Group's trading and rental business are fuel used for its motor vehicles and consumption of electricity for its office operations. The Group has directed efforts to monitor and minimize its mobile fuel and electricity usage in its workplace by the use of energy efficient motor vehicles and office equipment as well as by encouraging its employees to share rides where possible and to keep the indoor temperature within the office at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

In order to commit to the Group's business objectives and create greater sustainable returns for its shareholders, the Group had acquired new motors and other necessary components during the Year for replacement of old temporary suspended working platforms for improvement of working performance and reliability of its temporary suspended working platforms, with the aim of strengthening the Group's market position in the suspended working platform industry. Moreover, the Group had acquired additional tower cranes during the Year in order to capture the market demand of rental services of tower crane and diversify its income stream. In support of the Group's business objectives, its transportation capacity had also been uplifted through the acquisition of a heavy-duty truck during the Year. As a result of the combined effect of the aforesaid, the Group's GHG emission intensity increased by approximately 17% from 2.4 tCO2e per HK$1 million of revenue in the year ended 31 March 2018 to approximately 2.8 tCO2e per HK$1 million of revenue in the Year.

The Group will continue to explore and evaluate the possibility of carbon reduction through the use of cleaner source of energy and more efficient use of its transportation capacity, where the situations permit.

The Group is not aware of any hazardous waste generated from its activities during the Year. Non-hazardous waste generated from the Group's activities is minimal. The Group continuously monitors the potential impacts of its activities on the environment.

No non-compliance with the laws and regulations in Hong Kong relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste that have or may result in significant impact on the Group during the Year was identified.

UTILIZATION OF RESOURCES

The Group is eminently devoted towards promoting a sustainable working and living environment through continuous emissions reduction and effective use of resources by introducing various guidelines pertaining to the efficient utilization of resources. Details of the Group's total use of resources by category are summarised as follows:

Energy consumed by fuel types (MJ)

1,800,000

1,577,821

1,600,000

1,374,958

1,400,000

1,200,000

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000148,514188,909

-

For the year ended 31 March 2019

For the year ended 31 March 2018

Electricity

Mobile fuel

Energy consumed by fuel types

For the year ended 31 March

Variance

2019

2018

Increase/

Energy consumption

MJ

MJ

(decrease)

Electricity

148,514

188,909

(21%)

Mobile fuel

1,577,821

1,374,958

15%

Total energy consumption

1,726,335

1,563,867

10%

Energy consumption intensity2

Per revenue (HK$ million)

35,965

29,507

22%

Paper

30,000

20,000

50%

Paper consumption intensity3

Per employee

566

357

59%

Note:

  1. The energy consumption unit is converted to megajoule (MJ). The conversion rate is based on the reference and tool provided by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA): https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/index.php?page=about_energy_conversion_calculator.
  2. Energy consumption intensity is calculated by dividing the total energy consumption by the Group's revenue.
  3. Paper consumption intensity is calculated by dividing the paper consumption by the number of employees. The number of employees for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2019 is 56 and 53 respectively.

04 HING MING HOLDINGS LIMITED • ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2019

Disclaimer

Hing Ming Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:47:06 UTC
