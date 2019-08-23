Hing Ming : 23/08/2019 Company Information Sheet (English)

FF003G
Company name:
Hing Ming Holdings Limited 興銘控股有限公司
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8425
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of 23 August 2019
A. General
Place of incorporation:
Date of initial listing on GEM:
Name of Sponsor(s):
Names of directors:
(please distinguish the status of the directors
-
Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)
Cayman Islands
15 March 2017
CLC International Limited
Executive Directors
Tang Hing Keung
Tang Ming Hei
Au Man Yi
Non-executive Directors
Au Fung Yee
Au Lop Wah Edmond
Independent Non-executive Directors
Kwan Woon Man Boris
Chiu Chi Wing
Li Kai Lai Miranda
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company
Name
Capacity/
Number of
Percentage of
|
|
|
Company
Hing Gut
Beneficial
210,000,000
52.5%
Limited (Notes
owner
(Long position)
1, 2)
Tang Hing
Interest in a
210,000,000
52.5%
Keung (Notes 1,
controlled
(Long position)
2)
Au Fung Yee
Interest of
210,000,000
52.5%
(Notes 1, 2)
spouse
(Long position)
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:
Financial year end date:
Registered address:
Notes:
The Company is owned as to 52.5% by Hing Gut Limited. Hing Gut Limited is owned as to 90% by Mr. Tang Hing Keung and as to 10% by Ms. Au Fung Yee. Under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"), Mr. Tang Hing Keung is deemed to be interested in the same number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") held by Hing Gut Limited. Ms. Au Fung Yee is the wife of Mr. Tang Hing Keung. Under the SFO, Ms. Au Fung Yee is deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Mr. Tang Hing Keung is interested and is deemed to be interested.
Hing Gut Limited and Mr. Lu Zhaoqing entered into a share purchase agreement dated 11 March 2019 for the sale of 100,000,000 ordinary shares in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Sale Shares") by Hing Gut Limited to Mr.
Lu Zhaoqing. The Sale Shares represent 25% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date hereof. The aforesaid transaction has not been completed as at the date hereof.
N/A
31 March
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive
PO Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Head office and principal place of business: Room A4, 2/F., Tsim Sha Tsui Mansion,
83-87 Nathan Road, Kowloon
Web-site address (if applicable):
www.hing-ming.com
Share registrar:
Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited
|
|
PO Box 2681
|
|
Cayman Islands
Hong Kong branch share registrar
Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited
|
|
North Point, Hong Kong
Auditors:
Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited
B. Business activities
The Company acts as an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in (i) providing rental services of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment, mainly including tower cranes and generators; and (ii) trading of equipment and spare parts, mainly including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope.
Number of ordinary shares in issue:
400,000,000
Par value of ordinary shares in issue:
HK$0.01
Board lot size (in number of shares):
4,000
Name of other stock exchange(s) on
N/A
which ordinary shares are also listed:
D. Warrants
Stock code:
N/A
Board lot size:
N/A
Expiry date:
N/A
Exercise price:
N/A
Conversion ratio:
N/A
No. of warrants outstanding:
N/A
No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
N/A
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
Signed:
Tang Hing Keung
Tang Ming Hei
Au Man Yi
Au Fung Yee
Au Lop Wah Edmond
Kwan Woon Man Boris
Chiu Chi Wing
Li Kai Lai Miranda
