Hing Ming : 23/08/2019 Company Information Sheet (English)

08/23/2019 | 08:08am EDT

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

Hing Ming Holdings Limited 興銘控股有限公司

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8425

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 23 August 2019

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Date of initial listing on GEM:

Name of Sponsor(s):

Names of directors:

(please distinguish the status of the directors

  • Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

Cayman Islands

15 March 2017

CLC International Limited

Executive Directors

Tang Hing Keung

Tang Ming Hei

Au Man Yi

Non-executive Directors

Au Fung Yee

Au Lop Wah Edmond

Independent Non-executive Directors

Kwan Woon Man Boris

Chiu Chi Wing

Li Kai Lai Miranda

Page 1 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name

Capacity/

Number of

Percentage of

Nature of

shares held

interests in the

interest

Company

Hing Gut

Beneficial

210,000,000

52.5%

Limited (Notes

owner

(Long position)

1, 2)

Tang Hing

Interest in a

210,000,000

52.5%

Keung (Notes 1,

controlled

(Long position)

2)

corporation

Au Fung Yee

Interest of

210,000,000

52.5%

(Notes 1, 2)

spouse

(Long position)

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Financial year end date:

Registered address:

Notes:

  1. The Company is owned as to 52.5% by Hing Gut Limited. Hing Gut Limited is owned as to 90% by Mr. Tang Hing Keung and as to 10% by Ms. Au Fung Yee. Under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"), Mr. Tang Hing Keung is deemed to be interested in the same number of shares of the Company (the "Shares") held by Hing Gut Limited. Ms. Au Fung Yee is the wife of Mr. Tang Hing Keung. Under the SFO, Ms. Au Fung Yee is deemed to be interested in the same number of Shares in which Mr. Tang Hing Keung is interested and is deemed to be interested.
  2. Hing Gut Limited and Mr. Lu Zhaoqing entered into a share purchase agreement dated 11 March 2019 for the sale of 100,000,000 ordinary shares in the issued share capital of the Company (the "Sale Shares") by Hing Gut Limited to Mr.
    Lu Zhaoqing. The Sale Shares represent 25% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date hereof. The aforesaid transaction has not been completed as at the date hereof.

N/A

31 March

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business: Room A4, 2/F., Tsim Sha Tsui Mansion,

83-87 Nathan Road, Kowloon

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.hing-ming.com

Page 2 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Share registrar:

Principal share registrar

Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

PO Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Hong Kong branch share registrar

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited

Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road

North Point, Hong Kong

Auditors:

Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited

B. Business activities

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

The Company acts as an investment holding company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in (i) providing rental services of temporary suspended working platforms and other equipment, mainly including tower cranes and generators; and (ii) trading of equipment and spare parts, mainly including permanent suspended working platforms, motors and wire rope.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue:

400,000,000

Par value of ordinary shares in issue:

HK$0.01

Board lot size (in number of shares):

4,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

N/A

which ordinary shares are also listed:

D. Warrants

Stock code:

N/A

Board lot size:

N/A

Expiry date:

N/A

Exercise price:

N/A

Conversion ratio:

N/A

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

Page 3 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

N/A

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

Tang Hing Keung

Tang Ming Hei

Au Man Yi

Au Fung Yee

Au Lop Wah Edmond

Kwan Woon Man Boris

Chiu Chi Wing

Li Kai Lai Miranda

NOTES

  1. This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.
  2. Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
  3. Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time) at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange.

Page 4 of 4

Feb 2018

Disclaimer

Hing Ming Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 12:07:08 UTC
