Hing Ming : 26/06/2019 FORM OF PROXY FOR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (English)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON

FRIDAY, 16 AUGUST 2019 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We, (Name) (Note 1) of (Address) (Note 1) being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of Hing Ming Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) (Name) of (Address) or

failing him/her, the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''2019 AGM'') to be held at Rooms 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. or at any adjournment on any resolution or motion which will be proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (Note 4) in respect of the under-mentioned resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(Note 4) AGAINST(Note 4)

1. To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Lu Zhaoqing as an executive director of the Company.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Tang Ming Hei as an executive director of the Company.

To re-elect Mr. Chiu Chi Wing as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To re-elect Mr. Kwan Woon Man Boris as an independent non-executive director of the Company. To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') for the year ending 31 March 2020. To re-appoint Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as the independent auditor of the Company for the year ending 31 March 2020 and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the Company's shares.*

6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the Company's shares.*

7. Conditional upon the passing of resolutions no. 5 and 6 set out in the notice convening the 2019 AGM (the ''Notice''), to extend the general mandate granted by resolution no. 5 by adding thereto the shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate granted by resolution no. 6.*