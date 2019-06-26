Hing Ming : 26/06/2019 PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (English)

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hing Ming Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of this cover page and the first page of this circular shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed ''DEFINITIONS'' of this circular.

A notice convening the 2019 AGM to be held at Rooms 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular. A form of proxy for use in connection with the 2019 AGM is enclosed with this circular. If you are not able to attend the 2019 AGM in person and wish to exercise your right as a Shareholder, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2019 AGM or its adjournment. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM or its adjournment if you so wish. If you attend and vote in person at the 2019 AGM, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This circular will also be published on the website of the Company at www.hing-ming.com.