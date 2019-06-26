Log in
Hing Ming : 26/06/2019 PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (English)

06/26/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hing Ming Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Capitalised terms used in the lower portion of this cover page and the first page of this circular shall have the same respective meanings as those defined in the section headed ''DEFINITIONS'' of this circular.

A notice convening the 2019 AGM to be held at Rooms 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular. A form of proxy for use in connection with the 2019 AGM is enclosed with this circular. If you are not able to attend the 2019 AGM in person and wish to exercise your right as a Shareholder, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the 2019 AGM or its adjournment. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM or its adjournment if you so wish. If you attend and vote in person at the 2019 AGM, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its publication. This circular will also be published on the website of the Company at www.hing-ming.com.

26 June 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Issue Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Extension of Issue Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

2019 AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Voting by Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX I - BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE RETIRING

DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

This circular is prepared in both English and Chinese. In the event of any inconsistency, the English text of this circular will prevail.

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings:

''2019 AGM''

the AGM to be held at Rooms 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19

Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 16

August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m.

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company

''Articles of

the amended and restated articles of association of the Company

Association''

adopted on 23 February 2017 and effective from 15 March 2017

as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to

time

''Audit Committee''

the audit committee of the Board

''Board''

the board of Directors

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

''Company''

Hing Ming Holdings Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

whose issued Shares are listed and traded on GEM (stock code:

8425)

''controlling

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

shareholder''

''core connected

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

person(s)''

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''GEM''

GEM operated by the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

''INED(s)''

the independent non-executive Director(s)

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Issue Mandate''

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at

the 2019 AGM to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not

exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at

the date of passing the relevant resolution granting such mandate

''Latest Practicable

21 June 2019, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining

Date''

certain information prior to the printing of this circular

''Listing Date''

15 March 2017, the date on which the issued Shares were initially

listed on GEM

''Nomination

the nomination committee of the Board

Committee''

''Remuneration

the remuneration committee of the Board

Committee''

''Repurchase Mandate''

the general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at

the 2019 AGM to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the

aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing

the relevant resolution granting such mandate

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified

from time to time

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of nominal or par value of HK$0.01 each in the

share capital of the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''subsidiary(ies)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

''substantial

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the GEM Listing Rules

shareholder''

''Takeovers Code''

the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs of

Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified

from time to time

''%''

per cent

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hing Ming Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC
