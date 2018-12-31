Log in
Hing Ming : 31/12/2018 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 (English)

12/31/2018 | 08:39am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Hing Ming Holdings Limited 31/12/2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

8425

N/A

Description :

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.01

100,000,000.00

NIL

0.01

100,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference

shares

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

400,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme conditionally adopted by the sole shareholder of the Company by written resolutions (23/02/2017)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NIL

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL

No. of new shares of No. of new sharesissuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

NIL

NIL N/A N/A

of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value atnominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

thereto

1. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 2. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 3. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Amount at close of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the monthclose of the month

Disclaimer

Hing Ming Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:38:06 UTC
