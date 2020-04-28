Log in
Hinterland Announces Closing of Sale of Non-Core Asset

04/28/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 26, 2020, the Company completed the sale of its non-core asset, the Teck Property, located in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp of the Province of Ontario, on April 3, 2020. The closing of the transaction was completed in accordance with the terms described in the Company's press release dated March 26, 2020.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Hinterland Metals Inc.
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55026


© Newsfilecorp 2020
