Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hinterland Announces Date to Hold 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and a Non-Brokered Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Hinterland Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Hinterland") announces that it will hold its 2020 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am (Eastern Standard Time) for purposes of presenting to shareholders the financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditor's report, electing directors, appointing auditors, and approving a share consolidation of the Company's share capital, among other transactions to be detailed in the notice of meeting and management information circular.

The Company is also pleased to announce a proposed offering of units of the Company (the "Unit") up to $15,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one (1) unsecured convertible debenture of the Company (the "Debenture") with principal amount of $1,000 (the "Original Principal Amount"), bearing interest at 15% per annum, maturing one year from the date of issuance (the "Closing Date"), and 100,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrant"). Subject to the terms and conditions of the subscription agreement, the Original Principal Amount, together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, is convertible, in whole or in part, at any time while any portion of the Original Principal Amount is outstanding, into common shares of the Corporation (the "Share") at $0.01 per Share; and each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Share at an exercise price of $0.01 per Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance. The Closing Date is scheduled to be on or about July 13, 2020.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month and a day hold period under applicable securities laws.

This Offering does not impact in any way Hinterland's proposed transaction with Novamind Ventrues Inc. (the "Novamind Transaction") as disclosed in a news release on July 5, 2020. For greater certainty, the valuation of Hinterland's share capital remains unchanged under the Novamind Transaction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Hinterland

Hinterland is an unlisted Canadian public company, reporting in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.

For additional information please contact:

Hinterland Metals Inc.
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9Z
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Binyomin Posen
CEO, CFO & Director

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Hinterland. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59554


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aTELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
PU
07/10Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
07/10COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market (2020-2024) | The Reduced Cost Of RFID Tags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10AIRBUS : Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines (MEA) has received its first A321neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in ...
PU
07/10Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ELAN, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ENPH, FSCT, PRA, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. - LOPE
BU
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effective date
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error
3U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000
4TELSON MINING CORPORATION : TELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
5KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS : Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group