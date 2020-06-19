Log in
Hinterland Completes Sale of Non-Core Asset

06/19/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2020) - Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale and transfer of 100% of its interest in its non-core asset, the Skyfall Property (the "Skyfall Property"), comprising of 215 mining claims located in the Province of Québec. The transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and condition of a sale and transfer agreement dated effective as of June 18, 2020 (the "Agreement") and entered into by and among the Company and Ingrid Martin CPA Inc. (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party. In consideration for the sale and transfer of the Skyfall Property, the Company received a cash payment of CAD $25,000.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Hinterland Metals Inc.
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Attention: Binyomin Posen, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58242


© Newsfilecorp 2020
