Hipotekarna banka Podgorica : Balance sheet and income statement

07/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

No.

Assets:

30.6.2020

1.

Cash and Deposit Accounts with Depository

122.138

2.

Financial assets at amortized cost

263.665

2.a.

Loans and receivables from banks

22.060

2.b.

Loans and receivables from clients

239.712

2.c.

Securities

0

2.d.

Other financial assets

1.893

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

3.

122.750

3.a.

Loans and receivables from banks

0

3.b.

Loans and receivables from clients

0

3.c.

Securities

122.750

3.d.

Other financial assets

0

4.

Financial assets held for trading

0

4.a.

Loans and receivables from banks

0

4.b.

Loans and receivables from clients

0

4.c.

Securities

0

4.d.

Other financial assets

0

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, which are not

5.

held for trading

0

5.a.

Loans and receivables from banks

0

5.b.

Loans and receivables from clients

0

5.c.

Securities

0

5.d.

Other financial assets

0

6.

Derivatives that are kept for risk protection

0

Changes in fair value items that are subject to risk protection

7.

0

Investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures using the

8.

equity method

5

9.

Investment property

0

10.

Property, plant and equipment

6.100

11.

Intangible assets

1.949

12.

Current tax assets

0

13.

Deferred tax assets

25

Fixed assets intended for sale and assets that are being discontinued

14.

0

15.

Other assets

2.418

16.

Total Assets

519.050

Liabilities:

17.

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

432.027

17.a.

Deposits from banks and central banks

556

17.b.

Client deposits

411.997

17.c.

Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)

0

17.d.

Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)

19.438

17.e.

Securities

0

17.f.

Other financial liabilities

36

18.

Financial liabilities held for trading

0

18.a.

Deposits from banks and central banks

0

18.b.

Client deposits

0

18.c.

Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)

0

18.d.

Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)

0

18.e.

Securities

0

18.f.

Other financial liabilities

0

Financial liabilities that are not traded and are valued at fair value

19.

through profit and loss account

0

19.a.

Deposits from banks and central banks

0

19.b.

Client deposits

0

19.c.

Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)

0

19.d.

Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)

0

19.e.

Other financial liabilities

0

Derivative financial liabilities as an instrument of protection

20.

0

21.

Changes in the fair value of items that are subject to risk protection

0

22.

Reserves

1.312

Liabilities on assets held for sale and assets that are being

23.

discontinued

0

24.

Current tax liabilities

0

25.

Deferred tax liabilities

209

26.

Other liabilities

13.183

27.

Subordinated debt

22.266

28.

Total Liabilities

468.998

Capital:

29.

Share capital

16.006

30.

Emission premiums

7.444

31.

Non-allocated profit

25.405

32.

Profit / loss for the current year

2.425

33.

Other reserves

-1.227

34.

Interests without controlling influence in equity

0

35.

Total Capital: (29 through 34)

50.052

36.

Total Liabilities and Capital: (28 + 35)

519.050

No.

POSITION

01.01.2020-30.06.2020

1.

Interest and similar income

9.036

2.

Interest income on impaired loans

0

3.

Interest and similar expenses

1.591

I.

Net Interest Income (1 + 2 - 3)

7.445

4.

Fees from Income

5.962

5.

Fee expense

3.788

II.

Net Fee Income/Expense (4-5)

2.173

Net profit / loss due to the cessation of recognition of financial instruments

6.

that are not valued at fair value through profit and loss account

81

7.

Net gain / loss on financial instruments held for trading

89

Net profit / losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit and

8.

loss, which are not held for trading

0

9.

Change in fair value in risk accounting (hedging)

0

10.

Foreign currency exchange revenues/losses

233

11.

Net gain / loss on the expiry of recognition of other assets

132

12.

Other income

316

13.

Personnel expenses

2.716

14.

Amortisation expense

1.269

15.

General and administrative expenses

2.935

16.

Net gains / losses on modification and reclassification of financial instrument

0

17.

Net income / expense on impairment of financial instruments that are not

valued at fair value through profit and loss account

1.088

18.

Provisions losses

-2

19.

Other expenses

36

III.

Net Income/Loss Before Extraordinary Items

2.428

21.

Income tax expense

3

22.

Net Profit/Loss

2.425

Disclaimer

Hipotekarna banka AD Podgorica published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:35:15 UTC
