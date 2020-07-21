Hipotekarna banka Podgorica : Balance sheet and income statement

No. Assets: 30.6.2020

1. Cash and Deposit Accounts with Depository 122.138

2. Financial assets at amortized cost 263.665

2.a. Loans and receivables from banks 22.060

2.b. Loans and receivables from clients 239.712

2.c. Securities 0

2.d. Other financial assets 1.893

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

3. 122.750

3.a. Loans and receivables from banks 0

3.b. Loans and receivables from clients 0

3.c. Securities 122.750

3.d. Other financial assets 0

4. Financial assets held for trading 0

4.a. Loans and receivables from banks 0

4.b. Loans and receivables from clients 0

4.c. Securities 0

4.d. Other financial assets 0

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, which are not

5. held for trading 0

5.a. Loans and receivables from banks 0

5.b. Loans and receivables from clients 0

5.c. Securities 0

5.d. Other financial assets 0

6. Derivatives that are kept for risk protection 0

Changes in fair value items that are subject to risk protection

7. 0

Investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures using the

8. equity method 5

9. Investment property 0

10. Property, plant and equipment 6.100

11. Intangible assets 1.949

12. Current tax assets 0

13. Deferred tax assets 25

Fixed assets intended for sale and assets that are being discontinued

14. 0

15. Other assets 2.418

16. Total Assets 519.050

Liabilities:

17. Financial liabilities at amortized cost 432.027

17.a. Deposits from banks and central banks 556

17.b. Client deposits 411.997

17.c. Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings) 0

17.d. Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings) 19.438

17.e. Securities 0

17.f. Other financial liabilities 36

18. Financial liabilities held for trading 0

18.a. Deposits from banks and central banks 0

18.b. Client deposits 0

18.c. Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings) 0

18.d. Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings) 0

18.e. Securities 0

18.f. Other financial liabilities 0

Financial liabilities that are not traded and are valued at fair value

19. through profit and loss account 0

19.a. Deposits from banks and central banks 0

19.b. Client deposits 0

19.c. Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings) 0

19.d. Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings) 0

19.e. Other financial liabilities 0

Derivative financial liabilities as an instrument of protection

20. 0

21. Changes in the fair value of items that are subject to risk protection 0

22. Reserves 1.312

Liabilities on assets held for sale and assets that are being

23. discontinued 0

24. Current tax liabilities 0

25. Deferred tax liabilities 209

26. Other liabilities 13.183

27. Subordinated debt 22.266

28. Total Liabilities 468.998

Capital:

29. Share capital 16.006

30. Emission premiums 7.444

31. Non-allocated profit 25.405

32. Profit / loss for the current year 2.425

33. Other reserves -1.227

34. Interests without controlling influence in equity 0

35. Total Capital: (29 through 34) 50.052