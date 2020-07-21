Hipotekarna banka Podgorica : Balance sheet and income statement

|
No.
|
Assets:
|
30.6.2020
|
1.
|
Cash and Deposit Accounts with Depository
|
122.138
|
2.
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
|
263.665
|
2.a.
|
Loans and receivables from banks
|
22.060
|
2.b.
|
Loans and receivables from clients
|
239.712
|
2.c.
|
Securities
|
0
|
2.d.
|
Other financial assets
|
1.893
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
3.
|
|
122.750
|
3.a.
|
Loans and receivables from banks
|
0
|
3.b.
|
Loans and receivables from clients
|
0
|
3.c.
|
Securities
|
122.750
|
3.d.
|
Other financial assets
|
0
|
4.
|
Financial assets held for trading
|
0
|
4.a.
|
Loans and receivables from banks
|
0
|
4.b.
|
Loans and receivables from clients
|
0
|
4.c.
|
Securities
|
0
|
4.d.
|
Other financial assets
|
0
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, which are not
|
|
5.
|
held for trading
|
0
|
5.a.
|
Loans and receivables from banks
|
0
|
5.b.
|
Loans and receivables from clients
|
0
|
5.c.
|
Securities
|
0
|
5.d.
|
Other financial assets
|
0
|
6.
|
Derivatives that are kept for risk protection
|
0
|
|
Changes in fair value items that are subject to risk protection
|
|
7.
|
|
0
|
|
Investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures using the
|
|
8.
|
equity method
|
5
|
9.
|
Investment property
|
0
|
10.
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
6.100
|
11.
|
Intangible assets
|
1.949
|
12.
|
Current tax assets
|
0
|
13.
|
Deferred tax assets
|
25
|
|
Fixed assets intended for sale and assets that are being discontinued
|
|
14.
|
|
0
|
15.
|
Other assets
|
2.418
|
16.
|
Total Assets
|
519.050
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
17.
|
Financial liabilities at amortized cost
|
432.027
|
17.a.
|
Deposits from banks and central banks
|
556
|
17.b.
|
Client deposits
|
411.997
|
17.c.
|
Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)
|
0
|
17.d.
|
Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)
|
19.438
|
17.e.
|
Securities
|
0
|
17.f.
|
Other financial liabilities
|
36
|
18.
|
Financial liabilities held for trading
|
0
|
18.a.
|
Deposits from banks and central banks
|
0
|
18.b.
|
Client deposits
|
0
|
18.c.
|
Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)
|
0
|
18.d.
|
Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)
|
0
|
18.e.
|
Securities
|
0
|
18.f.
|
Other financial liabilities
|
0
|
|
Financial liabilities that are not traded and are valued at fair value
|
|
19.
|
through profit and loss account
|
0
|
19.a.
|
Deposits from banks and central banks
|
0
|
19.b.
|
Client deposits
|
0
|
19.c.
|
Loans from banks and central banks (borrowings)
|
0
|
19.d.
|
Loans from clients which are not banks (borrowings)
|
0
|
19.e.
|
Other financial liabilities
|
0
|
|
Derivative financial liabilities as an instrument of protection
|
|
20.
|
|
0
|
21.
|
Changes in the fair value of items that are subject to risk protection
|
0
|
22.
|
Reserves
|
1.312
|
|
Liabilities on assets held for sale and assets that are being
|
|
23.
|
discontinued
|
0
|
24.
|
Current tax liabilities
|
0
|
25.
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
209
|
26.
|
Other liabilities
|
13.183
|
27.
|
Subordinated debt
|
22.266
|
28.
|
Total Liabilities
|
468.998
|
|
Capital:
|
|
29.
|
Share capital
|
16.006
|
30.
|
Emission premiums
|
7.444
|
31.
|
Non-allocated profit
|
25.405
|
32.
|
Profit / loss for the current year
|
2.425
|
33.
|
Other reserves
|
-1.227
|
34.
|
Interests without controlling influence in equity
|
0
|
35.
|
Total Capital: (29 through 34)
|
50.052
|
36.
|
Total Liabilities and Capital: (28 + 35)
|
519.050
|
|
|