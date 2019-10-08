Log in
Hire Dynamics : Named to Charlotte's Best Places to Work List as Branch Moves to New Office to Accommodate Growth

10/08/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

October 10 Open House planned at new Center Drive location

Hire Dynamics, the fastest growing commercial staffing provider in Charlotte, has moved to a larger office to accommodate ongoing growth. This week, the Charlotte Business Journal also named Hire Dynamics to its annual list of Best Places to Work.

The company will host an Open House with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on Thursday, October 10, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 5510 77 Center Drive, Suite 125.

This is Hire Dynamics’ sixth consecutive year on the Best Places to Work list and the second in the Large Company category. Finalists were announced October 3.

“We project that we will double in size by the end of next year,” said Kyle Feeney, Hire Dynamics regional manager. Feeney manages five Hire Dynamics branches that comprise the Charlotte region.

The newest office will continue to serve the staffing needs of Charlotte’s employers with quality talent in manufacturing, logistics, contact center and administrative roles. “We have grown organically by attracting great people to work for us,” Feeney said. “As a result, we are seeing more clients seeking out our business to help improve their culture, too.”

To contact Hire Dynamics Charlotte office, please call 980-207-6800 or visit online here.

About Hire Dynamics

Putting an average of 9,500 people to work every week, Hire Dynamics is the second largest commercial staffing provider in the Southeast with 36 branches in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia and on-site operations in Augusta, Ga., Montgomery, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas. Hire Dynamics ranks in the top one percent of staffing companies nationally based on client and talent satisfaction – putting it in a class with Apple and Nordstrom – and is only one of 10 companies to have that ranking for 10 consecutive years. Specializing in contact (call) centers, manufacturing facilities, logistics/e-commerce operations and office support, Hire Dynamics has been named a Best Place to Work 23 times and included in Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. 8 times. Founded in 2001, Hire Dynamics serves more than 1,500 clients and employs more than 48,000 people throughout the Southeast. Learn more at hiredynamics.com, and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
