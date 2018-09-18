HireRight : Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®)
Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that
HireRight has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background
Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now be formally
recognized as BSCC-Accredited.
“We are very excited to have received this recognition, and believe it
is representative of HireRight’s dedication and commitment to serving
our clients in accordance with the industry’s highest established
standards of quality and compliance,” said Catherine
Aldrich, vice president of operations at HireRight. “Providing
unparalleled screening services while enhancing the customer and
candidate experience are global priorities for HireRight, and this
accreditation is incredibly important in furthering these goals.”
Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies
request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business
decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports,
which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at
both the federal and state level.
Since its inception, NAPBS has maintained that there is a strong need
for a singular, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the
BSAAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified
requirements and measurements, the BSAAP is becoming a widely recognized
seal of achievement that brings national recognition to background
screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting
Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry “seal,”
representing a background screening organization’s commitment to
excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued
institutional improvement.
The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing
accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations
seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of
competence. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass
a rigorous onsite audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of
its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas:
consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product
standards, service standards, and general business practices.
Any U.S.-based employment screening organization is eligible to apply
for accreditation. A copy of the standard, the policies and procedures,
and measurements is available at www.napbs.com.
About NAPBS®
Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the National
Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) represents the
interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer
tenant, employment and background screening. NAPBS provides relevant
programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve
clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening
industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national,
state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.napbs.com.
About HireRight
HireRight
helps employers hire the right candidates by delivering global
employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and
electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor
HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving
them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s
platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking
systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible
experience. HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices
around the globe, including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City
and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005311/en/