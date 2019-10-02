Log in
HireRight : Strengthens Global Offering with Two Key Acquisitions in Japan and Australia

10/02/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Additions in Asia Pacific region a cornerstone of HireRight’s strategy to deepen relationships with global and local customers

HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisitions of J-Screen and PeopleCheck, leading background screening providers based in Tokyo, Japan and Newcastle, Australia, respectively.

Both acquisitions are integral to HireRight’s strategy to strengthen its global services overall and its presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region specifically. These strategic additions will deliver a superior offering for global customers seeking to hire from or in APAC, while customers based in the region will experience enhanced on-the-ground services.

“As businesses and talent become increasingly borderless, employers must be able to screen candidates on a global scale, whether hiring for local offices or the international market. Regional, in-country expertise and capabilities are vital, especially when navigating specific regulatory and cultural issues,” said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer at HireRight. “By increasing the scale and scope of our commitment to the region, we will be in an even better position to support customers with the speed, visibility and accuracy they need as they grow their global workforces.”

J-Screen provides background screening and due diligence services in Japan and Korea and has established a robust network of public, private and proprietary information sources. Customers include financial institutions, multinational companies, professional service providers and government organizations.

PeopleCheck also provides background screening services across many industries including technology, construction, finance, telecommunications, recruitment, professional services, mining and healthcare. Their end-to-end processes deliver fast, accurate and objective results, and prioritize customer service with strong industry and product experience.

“We’re delighted to welcome J-Screen and PeopleCheck to the HireRight family,” said Steve Girdler, HireRight’s Managing Director in EMEA and APAC. “As pre-eminent providers in their respective regions, we’re excited to leverage the value that their skilled and knowledgeable teams will add to our customers in APAC.”

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates, by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices around the globe including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.


© Business Wire 2019
