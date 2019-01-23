Hiring Success 19 – Americas: World-Record Holding Adventurer, Colin O'Brady Headlines 4th Annual Conference

SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, announces the return of its
flagship event, Hiring
Success 19 – Americas. This industry conference attracts more than
1,000 talent acquisition leaders, analysts, and investors to the tech
capital of the world to define the future of recruiting with keynote
speaker – the first to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported – Colin
O’Brady.
Colin’s record-breaking journey across the 932-mile continent, in just
54 days, is made even more impressive given in 2008 doctors warned the
young adventurer he may never again walk normally – after suffering
major burn injuries during a trip to Thailand.
Attendees will get to hear his inspirational story in person, setting
the spirited tone of perseverance towards success over two days, 50
sessions, and 100 speakers!
“We’re bringing together business leaders to shape the future of
recruiting,” says SmartRecruiters Founder & CEO, Jerome Ternynck.
“Organizations now lean on talent acquisition to provide the competitive
edge it takes to win. The Hiring Success conference arms practitioners
with the latest in recruitment innovation, strategy, and best practices.”
Participants can look forward to the breathtaking waterfront location, Pier
27 overlooking San Francisco’s storied bay. As well as in-depth
content from practitioners from Google, Visa, LinkedIn
alongside industry thought leaders like Lou Adler, CEO and Bill Boorman.
Three
tracks allow attendees to customize their own learning adventure.
-
Innovation: Understand the latest recruiting tech and see how
these digital tools will actually affect you and your practice.
-
Diversity & Inclusion: Stories of success and inspiration
from hiring practitioners that will help you create the business case
for a diverse workforce and inclusive work culture.
-
Hiring Success: The case studies and hiring hacks from
practitioners who have #BeenThere and know your pain points.
Two fan favorites return this year, Hiring Success Hackathon and Recruiting
Startup Awards.
Second
Annual Hiring Success Hackathon: Grand Prize $5,000
Teams challenge themselves to build innovative features on top of the
SmartRecruiters talent acquisition suite in just 24 hours.
Recruiting
Startup Awards: Grand Prize Gold Sponsorship
50 plus recruiting startups compete for the chance to pitch our panel of
judges and the entire #HIRE19 conference.
“I had a fantastic time at Hiring Success 18,” says Laura Shetka,
Director of Global Talent Acquisition Excellence at Visa. “It was great
to meet individuals from across the industry with inspiring ideas and
fresh perspectives.”
Enrich these two days of learning and collaboration with top tier
networking opportunities throughout. Catch-up during one of the breaks,
or meet during the Smarty Party while we all refuel with food, drinks,
and entertainment. Check out the latest conference highlights video here.
About SmartRecruiters
As a global leader in enterprise recruiting software, SmartRecruiters
offers a cloud-based Talent Acquisition Suite that allows businesses to
attract, select, and hire the best people. More than 4,000 companies
worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to drive hiring success, including
brands like LinkedIn, Visa, Bosch, Skechers, and Avery Dennison. Built
on a modern cloud platform, SmartRecruiters offers full functionality
for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring, with an open
marketplace of 400+ pre-integrated vendors. For more information on how
we connect people to jobs at scale, follow us at @SmartRecruiters,
on LinkedIn
or our website https://www.smartrecruiters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005722/en/