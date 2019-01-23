Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hiring Success 19 – Americas: World-Record Holding Adventurer, Colin O'Brady Headlines 4th Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:48pm EST

This February more than 1,000 TA leaders from global brands like LinkedIn, VISA, and Google join SmartRecruiters’ largest event to date for two days of learning, inspiration, and disruption.

SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, announces the return of its flagship event, Hiring Success 19 – Americas. This industry conference attracts more than 1,000 talent acquisition leaders, analysts, and investors to the tech capital of the world to define the future of recruiting with keynote speaker – the first to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported – Colin O’Brady.

Colin’s record-breaking journey across the 932-mile continent, in just 54 days, is made even more impressive given in 2008 doctors warned the young adventurer he may never again walk normally – after suffering major burn injuries during a trip to Thailand.

Attendees will get to hear his inspirational story in person, setting the spirited tone of perseverance towards success over two days, 50 sessions, and 100 speakers!

“We’re bringing together business leaders to shape the future of recruiting,” says SmartRecruiters Founder & CEO, Jerome Ternynck. “Organizations now lean on talent acquisition to provide the competitive edge it takes to win. The Hiring Success conference arms practitioners with the latest in recruitment innovation, strategy, and best practices.”

Participants can look forward to the breathtaking waterfront location, Pier 27 overlooking San Francisco’s storied bay. As well as in-depth content from practitioners from Google, Visa, LinkedIn alongside industry thought leaders like Lou Adler, CEO and Bill Boorman.

Three tracks allow attendees to customize their own learning adventure.

  • Innovation: Understand the latest recruiting tech and see how these digital tools will actually affect you and your practice.
  • Diversity & Inclusion: Stories of success and inspiration from hiring practitioners that will help you create the business case for a diverse workforce and inclusive work culture.
  • Hiring Success: The case studies and hiring hacks from practitioners who have #BeenThere and know your pain points.

Two fan favorites return this year, Hiring Success Hackathon and Recruiting Startup Awards.

Second Annual Hiring Success Hackathon: Grand Prize $5,000

Teams challenge themselves to build innovative features on top of the SmartRecruiters talent acquisition suite in just 24 hours.

Recruiting Startup Awards: Grand Prize Gold Sponsorship

50 plus recruiting startups compete for the chance to pitch our panel of judges and the entire #HIRE19 conference.

“I had a fantastic time at Hiring Success 18,” says Laura Shetka, Director of Global Talent Acquisition Excellence at Visa. “It was great to meet individuals from across the industry with inspiring ideas and fresh perspectives.”

Enrich these two days of learning and collaboration with top tier networking opportunities throughout. Catch-up during one of the breaks, or meet during the Smarty Party while we all refuel with food, drinks, and entertainment. Check out the latest conference highlights video here.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruiting software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based Talent Acquisition Suite that allows businesses to attract, select, and hire the best people. More than 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to drive hiring success, including brands like LinkedIn, Visa, Bosch, Skechers, and Avery Dennison. Built on a modern cloud platform, SmartRecruiters offers full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring, with an open marketplace of 400+ pre-integrated vendors. For more information on how we connect people to jobs at scale, follow us at @SmartRecruiters, on LinkedIn or our website https://www.smartrecruiters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
BU
02:35pThe Biggest CBD-Infused Beverage Trends for 2019 and the Stocks Involved
GL
02:34pESPIAL : How pay-TV operators can drive revenue with data
PU
02:34pPRIME PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE INC. : Provides Partnership Approach to the Kentucky Commercial Auto Market
BU
02:34pAtlanta Falcons Cheerleaders To Perform At Hong Kong's Annual Chinese New Year Night Parade
BU
02:32pKBRA Releases U.S. Title Insurance 2019 Outlook
BU
02:31pDenmark's DSV to keep hunting big targets after Panalpina - CEO
RE
02:31pTAP Air Portugal Triples Service Between Newark and Porto on New Airbus A321 LR Aircraft
GL
02:31pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Launches New Corporate, Investor Relations, and Standard Brand Websites
PR
02:31pHMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.