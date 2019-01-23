Hiring Success 19 – Americas: World-Record Holding Adventurer, Colin O'Brady Headlines 4th Annual Conference

This February more than 1,000 TA leaders from global brands like LinkedIn, VISA, and Google join SmartRecruiters’ largest event to date for two days of learning, inspiration, and disruption.

SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, announces the return of its flagship event, Hiring Success 19 – Americas. This industry conference attracts more than 1,000 talent acquisition leaders, analysts, and investors to the tech capital of the world to define the future of recruiting with keynote speaker – the first to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported – Colin O’Brady.

Colin’s record-breaking journey across the 932-mile continent, in just 54 days, is made even more impressive given in 2008 doctors warned the young adventurer he may never again walk normally – after suffering major burn injuries during a trip to Thailand.

Attendees will get to hear his inspirational story in person, setting the spirited tone of perseverance towards success over two days, 50 sessions, and 100 speakers!

“We’re bringing together business leaders to shape the future of recruiting,” says SmartRecruiters Founder & CEO, Jerome Ternynck. “Organizations now lean on talent acquisition to provide the competitive edge it takes to win. The Hiring Success conference arms practitioners with the latest in recruitment innovation, strategy, and best practices.”

Participants can look forward to the breathtaking waterfront location, Pier 27 overlooking San Francisco’s storied bay. As well as in-depth content from practitioners from Google, Visa, LinkedIn alongside industry thought leaders like Lou Adler, CEO and Bill Boorman.

Three tracks allow attendees to customize their own learning adventure.

Innovation: Understand the latest recruiting tech and see how these digital tools will actually affect you and your practice.

Stories of success and inspiration from hiring practitioners that will help you create the business case for a diverse workforce and inclusive work culture. Hiring Success: The case studies and hiring hacks from practitioners who have #BeenThere and know your pain points.

Two fan favorites return this year, Hiring Success Hackathon and Recruiting Startup Awards.

Second Annual Hiring Success Hackathon: Grand Prize $5,000

Teams challenge themselves to build innovative features on top of the SmartRecruiters talent acquisition suite in just 24 hours.

Recruiting Startup Awards: Grand Prize Gold Sponsorship

50 plus recruiting startups compete for the chance to pitch our panel of judges and the entire #HIRE19 conference.

“I had a fantastic time at Hiring Success 18,” says Laura Shetka, Director of Global Talent Acquisition Excellence at Visa. “It was great to meet individuals from across the industry with inspiring ideas and fresh perspectives.”

Enrich these two days of learning and collaboration with top tier networking opportunities throughout. Catch-up during one of the breaks, or meet during the Smarty Party while we all refuel with food, drinks, and entertainment. Check out the latest conference highlights video here.

About SmartRecruiters

