Hiroshi Kamo becomes the managing director in charge of business development at AutoStore, Japan

11/18/2019 | 10:08am EST

Autostore AS names Hiroshi Kamo, 49 years old, as the managing director in charge of business development for the Japanese market. – He will help us take our next big step in Japan, says AutoStore CEO & President Karl Johan Lier.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005543/en/

Hiroshi Kamo becomes the managing director in charge of business development at AutoStore, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

"With more than 20 years of experience in international business and technology, including Intel Japan Executive Officer and Operation Director role, Hiroshi Kamo has developed an expertise which will be important for us to develop our business in Japan," says Lier.

Hiroshi Kamo is looking forward to working for AutoStore, and he appreciates the opportunity the Norwegian company has given him.

"AutoStore is a really exciting company to be a part of, and the Norwegian technology is unique. I cannot wait to help out on fulfilling the potential for AutoStore in the Japanese market."

Hiroshi Kamo will be responsible for growing and further developing AutoStore in Japan together with our partners. AutoStore is sold, installed and maintained by highly qualified system integrators.

"We have already sold 30 AutoStore systems in Japan, and the need for a local person to support further growth was imminent. Our target is more than 50 AutoStore Systems by the end of 2020, and we are grateful that Hiroshi Kamo, with his competence and experience, joins us at AutoStore," says Lier.

"AutoStore has decided to establish the Japanese office in 2019 to accelerate the expected growth; we are now pleased to announce our plans proceed as scheduled. We have great plans for the Japanese market going forward," says Sven Åge Hjorteland Directors Sales APAC at AutoStore AS.

Under the responsibility of the Norwegian headquarters and Hjorteland, Hiroshi Kamo will further develop the business and deploy the AutoStore strategy in the Japanese market.


© Business Wire 2019
