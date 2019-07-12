Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

His Holiness The Dalai Lama Finds Tenzin Dhonden Innocent Of Allegations Of Wrongdoing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2017, Lama Tenzin Dhonden was suspended as Trustee and Secretary of the Dalai Lama Foundation by the Board of Trustees amid false claims of financial impropriety. A thorough investigation commenced that took over one year to complete. Based on the findings of the investigation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has released a written letter stating that there is an "absence of evidence" supporting the allegations of financial impropriety made against Lama Tenzin Dhonden. 

His Holiness's letter states, "...the allegations against Tenzin Dhonden were not substantiated. The Trustees of The Dalai Lama Foundation (USA) passed a unanimous resolution to reinstate Tenzin Dhonden as a Trustee and Secretary of the Foundation. I hereby endorse this resolution."

Dhonden is currently on a medical leave of absence from his position as Secretary until May of 2020. 

Media Contact:
Ballantines PR
Info@ballantinespr.com
310-454-3080

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/his-holiness-the-dalai-lama-finds-tenzin-dhonden-innocent-of-allegations-of-wrongdoing-300884267.html

SOURCE Lama Tenzin Dhonden


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pSPRINT : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07:30pCRIUS ENERGY TRUST : Confirms Closing of Vistra Transaction and Payment of Declared Distribution Expected on July 15, 2019
AQ
07:30pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Hecla Mining Company Investors of Important July 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – HL
GL
07:23pGOLDEN VALLEY BANK : Reports Strong Growth and Earnings
BU
07:18pEAST ASIA MINERALS : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
07:15pMARATHON OIL : Sei Young Kim shoots 64 to take Marathon Classic lead
AQ
07:15pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : LIGHT's Restricted Offering
PU
07:10pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
07:06pNOTICE OF INVESTOR CALL to the Holders of Northwest Acquisitions ULC Dominion Finco, Inc. 7.125% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022 CUSIP No. 66727WAA0/C6700PAA9
BU
07:05pMangazeya Mining Ltd. Announces a US$700,000 Unsecured Loan
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About