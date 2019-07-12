His Holiness The Dalai Lama Finds Tenzin Dhonden Innocent Of Allegations Of Wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2017, Lama Tenzin Dhonden was suspended as Trustee and Secretary of the Dalai Lama Foundation by the Board of Trustees amid false claims of financial impropriety. A thorough investigation commenced that took over one year to complete. Based on the findings of the investigation, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has released a written letter stating that there is an "absence of evidence" supporting the allegations of financial impropriety made against Lama Tenzin Dhonden.

His Holiness's letter states, "...the allegations against Tenzin Dhonden were not substantiated. The Trustees of The Dalai Lama Foundation (USA) passed a unanimous resolution to reinstate Tenzin Dhonden as a Trustee and Secretary of the Foundation. I hereby endorse this resolution."

Dhonden is currently on a medical leave of absence from his position as Secretary until May of 2020.

