Hisense Electric : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

Frankfurt am Main 4 December 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 4 December 2019 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2019 (2029)

due on 15 August 2029 ISIN DE0001102473

was as follows: Bids € 4,609.00 mn Competitive bids € 1,110.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 3,499.00 mn Allotment € 2,474.35 mn - Lowest accepted price 103.29 % - Weighted average price 103.29 % - Average yield -0.33 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 65 % Cover ratio 1.9 Amount set aside for secondary market operations € 525.65 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 3,000.00 mn Previous issue volume € 19,000.00 mn Total issue volume € 22,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

