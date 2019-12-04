Log in
Hisense Electric : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

12/04/2019 | 06:49am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 4 December 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 4 December 2019 for the

0 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2019 (2029)

due on 15 August 2029 ISIN DE0001102473

was as follows:

Bids

4,609.00

mn

Competitive bids

1,110.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

3,499.00 mn

Allotment

2,474.35

mn

- Lowest accepted price

103.29

%

- Weighted average price

103.29 %

- Average yield

-0.33 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

65

%

Cover ratio

1.9

Amount set aside for secondary market operations

525.65

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

3,000.00

mn

Previous issue volume

19,000.00

mn

Total issue volume

22,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:48:10 UTC
