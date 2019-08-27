Hispanic Motor Press Foundation Announces 2020 Juror Panel for The 10th Annual Awards During L.A. Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HISPANICIZE WIRE) - The Hispanic Motor Press Foundation (HMPF) announced today their new panel of judges for the 2020 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) , recognizing the top ten best new vehicles for Hispanic families.



The jury panel is comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization’s advisory board. Over twenty automotive experts—handpicked every year, and one jury director, form the panel. The jury panel evaluates the vehicles from their perspective keeping the Hispanic audience’s preferences foremost in their minds. An educated consumer is a satisfied consumer and the awards provide the Hispanic consumers with outstanding choices based on the judging panels own experiences with the vehicles.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submit their entries and the panel evaluates the vehicles on their features including pricing, safety, comfort, and overall value. The final vehicle winners represent the most significant automobiles in the market, and the best in their class as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic families.

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards 2020 panelists are:

1. Aaron Sanchez (ABC Radio News – Los Angeles, CA)

2. Alejandro Maciel (LA Times – Los Angeles, CA)

3. Camilo Alfaro ( Autoproyecto – Los Angeles, CA)

4. David Tamariz (AutoRutas- Miami, FL)

5. Davina Ferreira (Alegria Magazine – Los Angeles, CA)

6. David Leon (La Prensa Colombiana – Los Angeles, CA)

7. Enrique Kogan (Puros Autos – Miami, FL)

8. Fredy Wiles (Car Power 360 – Miami, FL)

9. German Angel (Enfoque Social – Los Angeles, CA)

10. Gil Silva (Mitchell Books – San Diego, CA)

11. Hector Russo (GeeksRoom – Dallas, TX)

12. Jaime Florez (ESPN Deportes – Miami, FL)

13. Jeffrey Gomez (The Snob Magazine – Los Angeles, CA)

14. Jose “Pepe” Forte (Univision Radio- Miami, FL)

15. Jose Carlos de Mier (Que Auto Compro – Miami ,FL)

16. Juan Garcia (Digital Trends – Portland, OR)

17. Luis Fernandez (Garage TV – Miami, FL)

18. Manuel Villasmil (El Venezolano – Houston, TX)

19. Maria Ravani (SobreRodas Magazine – Miami, FL)

20. Miguel Carrillo III (Robb Report – Los Angeles, CA )

21. Pablo Lotter (La Conquista TV – Miami, FL)

22. Roger Rivero (Automotriz Magazine – Portland, OR)

23. Sandra Munoz (Latinaology – Phoenix, AZ)

24. Simon Gomez (Motor 1 – Miami, FL)

25. Silvia Itchar (Para Todos Magazine – Los Angeles, CA)

26. Valerie Menard (Latino Traffic Report – Austin, TX)

*Jury Director – Ricardo Rodriguez-Long (GarageLatino)

The Juror Moderator is Ricardo Rodriguez-Long (Garage Latino Show - Los Angeles), Founder of the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation.



Finalists will be announced in October, and winners during the Los Angeles Auto Show Automobility LA Press Days official schedule.

For information on previous Award Winners visit www.hispanicmotorpress.com

HISPANIC MOTOR PRESS AWARDS

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to enhance their vehicle experience by evaluating the various options available in the market. The jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.hispanicmotorpress.org

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Yvonne Lorie

yvonne.lorie@re-freshpr.com