Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) Miami Chapter Announces 2019 Board of Directors

03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MIAMI, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) Miami chapter is proud to announce its Board of Directors for 2019. Now in its fifth year, the HPRA Miami chapter counts with 11 communications professionals dedicated to bringing value and networking opportunities to the Hispanic PR community.

Margarita Hernandez, of Cision/PR Newswire and former HPRA National Board Secretary and Miami chapter Treasurer was voted 2019 HPRA Miami President. Erika Cruz, from Edelman, will serve as VP/President elect.

As the only non-profit association dedicated to Hispanic marketing & communications professionals and those seeking insights into the Hispanic market, HPRA provides professional development tools and resources on the latest trends, issues and best practices in the field.

"Now in our fifth year, I am honored to lead and continue to grow the Miami chapter and serve as a resource for our local professionals," said Hernandez. "We have a dynamic team who will be leading programming initiatives to help create connections and opportunities for our members."

In addition to Hernandez and Cruz, the HPRA Miami 2019 Executive Board includes:

  • Treasurer: Nelliette Cruz, Havas Formulatin
  • Secretary: Dionne de Vallois, sociedAD 
  • Social Media: Annette Malkin, Marketing & Communications Strategist
  • Membership: Bea Garcia, Americas Deutsche Post DHL 
  • Programming: Dawn Page, Telemundo Network and Nikole Flores, Savage Collective
  • Digital Marketing: Daniela Martucci, DMH Americas
  • Scholarship: Rodrigo Castro Onate, BCW Global
  • Student Development: José González, Havas Formulatin

HPRA Miami will be coordinating professional development initiatives and exclusive networking opportunities with top journalists and industry thought leaders as well as helping full-time Hispanic college students pursuing a career in PR, advertising or marketing.

Follow us on FB, IG, Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news from the Miami Chapter. For more information on HPRA please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hispanic-public-relations-association-hpra-miami-chapter-announces-2019-board-of-directors-300820274.html

SOURCE HPRA Miami


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
