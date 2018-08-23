Hispanicize Los Angeles Unveils Part I of the Latinx Content Creators Showcase for its “Hispanic Heritage Month” Edition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanicize, the largest annual gathering for Latinx trendsetters and influencers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment, tech and entrepreneurship, today unveiled the first round of speakers for its content creators showcase slated for LA. The event is presented by returning title sponsor Prudential Financial from October 11-13th at Century City’s Intercontinental Hotel to close out Hispanic Heritage Month. (For tickets register here!)



“Our programming in Los Angeles aims to address the lack of diversity and inclusion in the creator industry that is often overlooked by big conferences,” said Katherine Johnson-Gunn, Founding Partner & Managing Director of Hispanicize Events. “Latinx creators reach the nation’s most powerful consumer—U.S. Hispanics - and produce some of the highest viewed content on social media. It’s time brands and media companies recognize that power.”

The agenda aims to empower creators to recognize their worth, offer tips into how to best approach brands, how to produce viral content, and how to scale their business. Returning for a second year will be the “Brands Love Content Creators Speed Dating” that will provide creators with unprecedented networking opportunities. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with the brands who are seeking influencer collaboration across a wide range of lifestyle verticals from retail to beauty, tech, travel, entertainment and business.

The event program starts on Thursday October 11th with influencer pre-treats including excursions, lunches, dinners, film screenings and more. The educational and overall event agenda launches on Friday, October 12th. Part II of the creators showcase featuring the film and music tracks, top influencer meet & greets, exclusive celebrity fireside chats and keynotes with entrepreneurs - will be announced soon.

#HispzLA 2018 Content Creators Overview - PART 1

Brands Love Content Creators Speed Dating - Show us how you network for that networth! This is the most crucial part of Hispanicize, the unique opportunity to participate in a round of speed dating with a variety of brands and companies looking to partner with content creators. Bring your elevator pitch, business cards, and a smile to land your next collaboration!

Producing Viral Videos Like a Boss – There is a science to helping make your videos go viral! You've mastered the art of making videos for your content, now come learn from the pros on how they manage to rack in the views. We'll cover topics from ideation to film directing, to tips on lighting and audio.

How To Make Them Comment Laughing-Crying Emojis - Can't get enough of funny memes and skits? Neither can we! Comedy content is dominating social media right now and these top influencers are bringing the jokes. Come ready to laugh while taking notes!

What's New in Digital Trends - The digital space evolves constantly! Stay up to date on the latest digital trends at this session where they'll be discussing all things technology, podcasting, music streaming, and gaming.

Latinx Diversity in Beauty & Fashion - Diversity is important for many reasons, let's start with beauty -- from glam to fashion, representation is key for inclusion, especially in our Latinx culture. Come take a deep dive as we explore this topic and its significance, including AfroLatinidad and men in the lifestyle industry.

Latinx LGBTQ's Impact on Mainstream Pop Culture – From Valentina to Miss Vannnnjie, to Vida and Pose, the LGBTQ community continues to dominate the mainstream! See how these proud Latinx influencers are connecting with their fans on social media, creating a safe space, and hear them discuss LGBTQ's impact on all things pop culture.

Wellness First! Staying Healthy & Positive in a Digital Age – Wellness is not just a trend, it's a lifestyle! Learn all about health, food, sports, and fitness from top influencers in these fields. They'll share best practices on how they share their type of content that keeps inspiring and motivating their niche audiences.

Influencing Your Next Trip: Travel Content Best Practices (Presented by United Airlines) - Learn insights on how to work and successfully collaborate with travel brands such as tourism boards, airlines, tourist attractions, and hospitality brands! Our panel of travel professionals will chat best practices for influencer marketing when it comes to travel campaigns. This panel is proudly presented by United Airlines.

Latinx participants confirmed so far:

Angel Merino aka Mac Daddyy (Artist Couture), Legend (@LgndFrvr), Luan Palomera (The Sticky Tech), Magga Braco (ChoreoFit), Doralys Britto (exxomakeup), Gadiel Del Orbe (BuzzFeed Pero Like), Jose Resendez (@TheJoseResendez), Camm Jay (Choncha), Laura Sanchez (#LauraSanchezMakeup), Carlos Ayala (Project Gear), Linda Garcia (Podcasterio), Raquel Cordova (Brazen by RaqC), Jairo Orozco & Bryan Rojo (Mexican Gueys), Monica Veloz (Monica Style Muse), Norberto Briceño (BuzzFeed Pero Like), Susana Niño (Glow On The Go), Des (@DesFrvr), Eddie G. (Tiburcio), Jay Mendoza (Jay Mendoza Films), J. Valentino (La Chona), Stephanie Lorenzo (Mitu), Maria Jose Ovalle (#LatinaFlo), Stacie de Armas (Nielsen), Jonathan Guerin (United Airlines), Mike Alfaro (Millennial Loteria), Kathy Murillo (Crafty Chica), Jesus Ochoa (Jesus Kardashian), Mario Yearwood (Prudential Advisers), and Camila Seta (Israel Tourism).

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Sponsorship information for Hispanicize LA 2018 can be obtained by contacting Cristy@HMGmedia.co. (See the Hispanicize Miami 2018 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knmyNUqNmkA)

ABOUT HISPANICIZE

Now in its 9th year, Hispanicize 2018 (http://www.HispanicizeEvent.com) (#HispzLA) is the largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship. The events held in Miami (Spring) and Los Angeles (Fall) are a launch pad for creative endeavors, new products, technologies, marketing campaigns, films, books, music and more targeting Latinos in the U.S. and/or Puerto Rico.

The Hispanic Heritage Month edition in LA, presented by Prudential, is expected to attract more than 700 attendees with a combination of industry professionals, senior-level college students and for the first time Latino consumers on Saturday when the agenda is opened for popular influencer Meet & Greets.

The Hispanicize event is owned and operated by HMG, a multi-platform media company for multicultural Millennials and Generation Z.

ABOUT HMG

HMG works with leading brands and advertisers to navigate the rapidly evolving, $1.7 Trillion U.S. Hispanic market by offering branded media opportunities, brand integrations, celebrity endorsements, digital marketing and paid social campaigns, social influencer and talent management. The company also owns and operates Latino influencer network DiMe Media, digital publishing platforms Hispanic Kitchen and Latina Moms, and is a strategic investor in AI technology company Nectar9. Recently, HMG entered a strategic partnership with Designated Player, a content production and marketing company founded by Spanish soccer star David Vila and formed a joint-venture with Silicon Valley based Fligoo, a big-data and analytics technology enterprise. More details can be found at http://hmgmedia.co.

